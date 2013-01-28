NXNE News: NXNE Film and Hot Docs Team Up; NXNE Art; NXNE and Arts & Crafts Field Trip Bundle

TORONTO--(Marketwire - January 28, 2013) - NXNE (North by Northeast) is proud to announce a new and exciting partnership with the Bloor Hot Docs Cinema as the signature location of the 2013 NXNE Film Festival, June 13-16.



With its central location in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood, the Bloor Hot Docs Cinema will act as the hub for all NXNE Film galas, screenings and events with filmmakers and celebrity presenters. NXNE Film will be presented in partnership with Hot Docs and will feature an eclectic and exciting program of music-related films including concert classics, indie docs, features and shorts.



NXNE is pumped to add Art as an official stream of the 2013 festival in addition to Music, Film, Interactive and Comedy. Acclaimed Berlin-based Canadian multi-media artist Kate Hollett, Director of NXNE Art, has confirmed the Art Gallery of Ontario and legendary Toronto alt-culture centre The Cameron House as NXNE Art exhibition venues. NXNE Art will also feature late-night visual art events as well as daytime activities in galleries and non-traditional spaces.



NXNE has also teamed up with independent music company Arts & Crafts to make their 10th anniversary event - Field Trip - an NXNE Premiere Weekend Event. Field Trip is a one-day music and arts festival on Saturday, June 8 at Fort York and Garrison Common, featuring performances by Broken Social Scene, Feist and more from Arts & Crafts' diverse artist roster. To celebrate this event, NXNE and Arts & Crafts will offer a bundle package: one ticket to Field Trip plus an NXNE Full Festival wristband for $119. The NXNE and Arts & Crafts bundle will be available February 1 at www.nxne.com/tickets.



Select Arts & Crafts artists will perform during NXNE Music, June 10-16, and a gallery featuring portraits of Arts & Crafts artists -- at a unique Arts & Crafts pop-up store -- will be one of the many photo exhibits as part of NXNE Art.



All NXNE Festival passes and wristbands are now on sale including NXNE Interactive Passes and Combo Passes. NXNE Full Festival wristbands are $60, single day wristbands are $30 and NXNE Film wristbands are $25. Visit http://www.nxne.com/tickets to purchase.



Music and Comedy submissions for NXNE 2013 are currently open until February 28, 2013, but submissions for filmmakers will close January 31, 2013. Artists and filmmakers can submit applications -- exclusively online -- at www.nxne.com.



19 Years, 800 Bands, 30 Films, 80 Interactive Sessions, 75 Comedians, 7 Days.

