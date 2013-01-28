LED Medical Diagnostics Announces Grant of Options

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LMD) ("LED" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 448,000 incentive stock options to consultants of the Company. Each stock option is exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company at $0.40 per share and can be exercised for a 3 year term. The option grants are subject to regulatory approval.



About LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.



Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of LED-based visualization technologies for the medical industry. The company is publicly traded on the TSX.V under the symbol LMD.



Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LED Dental Inc., the company manufactures the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment System, the first system in the world to apply tissue fluorescence visualization technology to the oral cavity. VELscope Vx devices are now used to conduct more screenings for oral cancer and other oral diseases than any other adjunctive device. To date, there have been more than 12,000 VELscope Vx systems sold globally and they have been used to perform more than 25 million exams. For more information, visit www.velscope.com.



