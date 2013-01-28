Minister Fantino to Attend Conference on Mali

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - The Honourable Julian Fantino, Minister of International Cooperation, will attend a high-level international meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on January 29, 2013, to discuss the conflict in Mali and the financial, logistical and capacity building needs of both the Malian forces and the African-led International Support Mission in Mali (AFISMA).



"Canada remains deeply concerned about the situation in Mali," said Minister Fantino. "We will continue to provide life-saving assistance to those most in need, particularly vulnerable women and children."



Canada has invested significantly to help the most vulnerable Malians in food security, nutrition, immunization, and access to basic health and educational services.



In the last year, Canadian humanitarian assistance has helped provide:







-- food and nutrition assistance to some 1.3 million people in Mali as well

as to 142,000 refugees in Niger, Mauritania and Burkina Faso;

-- life-saving water and sanitation assistance to more than 49,000 people;

-- life-saving activities such as screening and referral of children

suffering from malnutrition, as well as activities designed to protect

livelihoods and enhance resilience, such as distribution of seeds and

tools for 58,000 people;

-- cash transfers and cash-for-work programming for 3,000 vulnerable

households affected by both the food crisis and conflict in northern

Mali.







For more information on CIDA's engagement in Mali, please visit the CIDA website.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Daniel Bezalel Richardsen

Press Secretary to the Minister of International Cooperation

819-953-6238

danielbezalel.richardsen@acdi-cida.gc.ca





Media Relations Office

Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA)

819-953-6534

media@acdi-cida.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter: @CIDA_CA

