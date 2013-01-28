Geodex Engages Venture North for Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Geodex Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:GXM)G (the "Company" or "Geodex") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Venture North Capital Inc. ("Venture North") to focus on marketing and strategic investor relations.



Under the terms of the engagement, which is for an initial three month term, Venture North will be paid $5,500 in the first month and $3,500 per month thereafter. The contact is subject to regulatory approval.



About Geodex



Geodex is a mineral resource company focused on New Brunswick, Canada. Geodex has continued to actively develop its exploration portfolio focused on the discovery of critical metals in New Brunswick. Its current main focus is the Dungarvon Tungsten-Molybdenum Project. Geodex has operated for a decade in New Brunswick where it has had a number of discovery and development successes including Sisson and Mount Pleasant West.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



GEODEX MINERALS LTD.



Mark Fields, President & CEO



Forward Looking Statement



Certain information regarding the Company contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, opinions, forecasts, projections or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The Company cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what the Company currently foresees.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Geodex Minerals Ltd.

Investor Relations

(604) 689-7771 or Toll free 1-888-999-3500

(604) 689-5528 (FAX)

info@Geodexminerals.com

www.GeodexMinerals.com

