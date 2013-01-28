Pretty in Pink-The Kia Picanto's New Colour!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) -
The pocket-sized Kia Picanto is now available in pink! Adding a splash of girly colour to the Picanto line up 'Fuchsia Blush' is available on the 5-door model on grades '2' and '3' at just GBP 445.
If pink isn't your colour then the new Picanto 'White' compact car is now available on the three-door model. This high-tech addition to the Picanto three-door range, replaces top-spec 'Halo' and 'Equinox' models.
The new top of the range 'White' is fitted with five-spoke 15" alloy wheels, Engine Start/Stop with Smart Entry System as well as Bluetooth and automatic air conditioning. Standard Picanto specifications also include the convenience of reversing sensors.
Outside, the black tiger-nose grille sports a quirky red surround. On the inside, enjoy the leather trim steering wheel and steering wheel mounted controls, as well as a 'Hollywood style' vanity mirror with a three-stage illumination feature sequence and ambient LED lighting.
The unrivalled Picanto 'White' prices start from just GBP 11,745 for the 1.25 84bhp 5-speed manual ISG model and GBP 12,345 for the 1.25 84bhp 4-speed automatic, with both models carrying a Thatcham insurance rating of 11.
As with all new Kia models, the Picanto comes with the industry-leading and fully transferable seven year warranty. For more information on the range, please visit www.kia.co.uk.
About Kia
As a global company, Kia Motors produces in excess of 2 million cars a year and, as such, a wide range of Kia vehicles including passenger cars, commercial vehicles and buses can be seen throughout the world.
Winner of the 2012 Which? Award for 'best car manufacturer', Kia's new car range is the result of a relentless drive to upgrade the style and quality of its entire range, whilst hammering down fuel consumption and CO2 figures. Kia's work to meet these targets is already being acknowledged through positive independent car reviews.
For further information on Kia, please visit www.kiapressoffice.com.
