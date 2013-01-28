STAT Search Analytics: Rank Tracking for Local Web Search Now Readily Available in Every City on Earth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - With a major update to their platform finalized today, STAT Search Analytics has become the only provider of web search data to offer a viable way to track search engine rankings in unlimited cities and locations across the globe.



The new platform gives SEO professionals the ability to gather daily keyword rankings and other local search analytics by city, state, province, ZIP code, postal code, and even neighbourhood or borough.



STAT is now able to offer unlimited national and location-based ranking reports for dozens of languages and in all 181 markets that have Google top-level domains.



"We designed our platform for SEO folks who are working with national and global brands. More and more, they need to see how they're ranking in Los Angeles versus New York, or Manchester versus London," says Rob Bucci, the founder of STAT.



"It's also going to be indispensible for SEO agencies serving companies that rely heavily on local search. Things like professional services, real estate, restaurants, and any other business with brick and mortar locations. We don't just let them compare cities-they can get right down to the level of postal codes," he says.



With the growing importance of local search and personalized search over the last several years, keyword lists and rank-tracking regimens have ballooned in size and scope. This has posed a major challenge to SEO professionals, as the cost of keeping up with the need for more data has been prohibitive.



"Some companies just throw their hands up at the size of the challenge, and try to claim that ranking reports don't matter anymore. Our goal is to give people the tools, scale, and pricing they need to think massive and be ambitious with their SEO campaigns," says Bucci.



"We've supported location-based ranking in the USA, Canada, and Europe for quite a few years now, and we felt that the timing was perfect to take that global. People in SEO are just now starting to demand better ways to tackle the realities of local search," he says.



About STAT Search Analytics:



Founded in 2008, STAT Search Analytics (getSTAT.com) provides real-time internet search data and analytics to some of the world's largest online brands and SEO agencies. Their platform was the first to offer truly unlimited rank tracking and SERP analytics in regions and cities worldwide. With a small team based in Vancouver, Canada, the company has built their considerable client base largely through word of mouth within the SEO industry.



http://www.getstat.com/



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

STAT Search Analytics

Rob Bucci

Founder

+1 888-973-0301

info@getSTAT.com

www.getstat.com

