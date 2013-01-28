Governments of Canada and Quebec Invest $2.5 Million in Affordable Housing in Victoriaville

VICTORIAVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - As a result of the combined efforts of the governments of Canada and Quebec and their local partners, semi-independent seniors in Victoriaville now have access to 37 new affordable housing units adapted to their needs as well as a room for people in convalescence. L'Edifice des Pins, the construction of which required a total investment of nearly $6.3 million, officially opened today in the presence of Senator Suzanne Fortin-Duplessis, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Yves-Francois Blanchet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Centre-du-Quebec region, on behalf of Sylvain Gaudreault, Minister of Municipal Affairs, Regions and Land Occupancy, Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Societe d'habitation du Quebec (SHQ).



The Government of Canada, through Canada's Economic Action Plan, and the Government of Quebec, under the AccesLogis Quebec program of the SHQ, jointly invested just over $2.5 million in the project. In addition, the SHQ has secured the mortgage loan taken out by the Office municipal d'habitation (OMH) de Victoriaville-Warwick to complete the financing of the project. The community contributed a total of slightly over $826,000, including $567,000 from the City of Victoriaville. It should also be mentioned that the project received an additional grant of $160,000 under the Renovation Quebec program of the SHQ.



"Through Economic Action Plan 2012, our government is taking concrete action to help ensure economic recovery and create the conditions for long-term growth," said Senator Fortin-Duplessis. "Funding projects like L'Edifice des Pins will not only improve the overall housing conditions for seniors in Victoriaville but also help to stimulate the local economy and create jobs."



"L'Edifice des Pins is an innovative project providing seniors with a living environment that is both stimulating and affordable. The property is situated in a favourable location, close to all services, allowing residents to pursue their activities. We can be proud of this local initiative, and I congratulate everyone who contributed to this great success," said Minister Yves-Francois Blanchet.



L'Edifice des Pins is located close to downtown Victoriaville, near many services. This community housing complex for seniors is adjacent to a building containing the offices of the OMH de Victoriaville-Warwick as well as 53 housing units for seniors from the area. The residents benefit from home support services adapted to the specific needs of each person.



More than $620,000 in additional financial assistance over five years, assumed by the SHQ (90 per cent) and the City of Victoriaville (10 per cent), enables all the tenants of L'Edifice des Pins to benefit from the Rent Supplement program, ensuring that they will not pay more than 25 per cent of their income on housing.



The project also received a grant of just over $63,000 from the Bureau de l'efficacite et de l'innovation energetiques of the Ministere des Ressources naturelles to help it obtain the Novoclimat certification. This requirement ensures that tenants have comfortable units and, especially, lower energy bills, which can make a substantial difference at the end of the month for a number of households.



The Government of Canada, through CMHC, will invest approximately $2 billion in housing this year. Of this amount, $1.7 billion will be spent in support of almost 605,000 households living in social housing. In Quebec, this represents some 129,550 households. These investments are improving the quality of life for low-income Canadians and households living in social housing, including individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, seniors, persons with disabilities, recent immigrants and Aboriginal people.



To find out more about how CMHC is working to build stronger homes and communities for all Canadians, call CMHC at 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca.



The SHQ's mission is to facilitate citizens' access to appropriate housing conditions. Housing constitutes a structured response to numerous challenges and needs of Quebec society. Whether by helping to preserve the health of families and seniors, by addressing poverty, social exclusion and homelessness or by revitalizing neighbourhoods and regions, the Societe d'habitation du Quebec contributes to improving the quality of life of 230,000 households across Quebec each year. The SHQ also supports job creation and the economic development of all regions of Quebec. That's why the Government of Quebec announced, in its latest budget, total funding of $231 million for the construction of 3,000 affordable housing units over the coming years.



For more information on the programs and services offered by the SHQ, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html. You may also visit Espace Habitat, a new Web magazine (in French only) that features, among other things, the benefits of the SHQ's initiatives on all of Quebec society.



