Newmark Knight Frank Devencore and Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Are Proud to Welcome Gregg Wassmansdorf to the Greater Toronto Area West Office

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Newmark Knight Frank Devencore and its international partner Newmark Grubb Knight Frank are pleased to announce that Gregg Wassmansdorf has joined their rapidly expanding Global Corporate Services team as Senior Managing Director, Consulting. He specializes in real estate and location strategy, economic incentives, and delivering both advisory and transactional real estate services to large companies.



Mr. Wassmansdorf, a LEED-accredited professional through the U.S. Green Building Council, comes to Newmark Knight Frank Devencore from Colliers International, where he founded the Location Advisory & Incentives Practice. In this capacity, he led site selection, incentives procurement, consolidation, and strategic planning assignments for clients in the U.S., Canada, and abroad. His clients include a range of Fortune 100 companies including those in financial and business services, aerospace & defense, auto parts & advanced manufacturing, consumer products, and life sciences.



"We are delighted to be able to welcome Gregg to our team," said Jean Laurin, President and CEO of Newmark Knight Frank Devencore. "Throughout his career he has demonstrated a deep-rooted talent for helping national and international clients develop and implement comprehensive real estate solutions that maximize opportunity and minimize risk. Over the past 14 years, Gregg's advisory expertise and transactional skills have generated tens of millions of dollars in client savings. Bringing Gregg into the fold adds a game-changing asset to our Global Corporate Services group."



Mr. Wassmansdorf will be based in Newmark Knight Frank Devencore's Greater Toronto Area (GTA) West office and will serve as a key resource for the company across North America and internationally.



"Gregg's appointment gives our Global Corporate Services group a comprehensive presence in Toronto and Canada as a whole," said Robert Hess, executive managing director, Consulting, in Newmark Grubb Knight Frank's Global Corporate Services practice. "We can now provide our clients a suite of integrated strategic services that do not currently exist anywhere else in these markets."



The firm's Global Corporate Services group is an integrated platform that provides beginning-to-end corporate services solutions to clients on an international level. Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Global Corporate Services combines strategy and execution within a unified team, integrating skill sets, technology tools and analyses typically performed by separate consulting, real estate, architecture, and project management organizations. Recently, Nokia Siemens Networks and Moneygram International chose Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Global Corporate Services as their global real estate supplier.



"As a company, we are committed to providing our clients with a portfolio of solutions that respond exactly and completely to their needs on a local, national and global level," said Michael Ippolito, chairman of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Global Corporate Services. "Gregg's multifaceted industry experience and broad-based skillset makes him the perfect addition to our cutting edge platform and helps cement our position as the operations and real estate industry leader."



About Newmark Knight Frank Devencore



Devencore is the Canadian partner of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, one of the largest real estate service firms in the world. Newmark Knight Frank Devencore is Canada's largest corporate real estate advisor and brokerage exclusively representing office, industrial, and retail space users. With offices across the country, Newmark Knight Frank Devencore offers its Canadian and global clientele comprehensive services that are individually designed to ensure executive real estate decisions are supported by effective strategies and professional execution. To learn more about our capabilities, please visit www.devencorenkf.com



About Newmark Grubb Knight Frank



Newmark Grubb Knight Frank is one of the world's leading commercial real estate advisory firms. Together with its affiliates and London-based partner Knight Frank, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank employs more than 11,000 professionals, operating from more than 300 offices in established and emerging property markets on five continents.



Newmark Grubb Knight Frank's integrated services platform includes leasing advisory, global corporate services, investment sales and capital markets, consulting, program and project management, property and facilities management, and valuation services. A major force in the real estate marketplace, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank serves the local and global property requirements of tenants, landlords, investors and developers worldwide. For further information, visit www.newmarkkf.com.



Newmark Grubb Knight Frank is a part of BGC Partners, Inc. BGCP, a leading global brokerage company primarily servicing the wholesale financial and real estate markets. For further information, visit www.bgcpartners.com.



