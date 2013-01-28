James Bay Resources Participates in Canadian Trade Mission to Nigeria

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - James Bay Resources Limited (TSX VENTURE:JBR) is pleased to announce its participation in Canada's trade Mission to Nigeria.



"As a Canadian Junior energy company, James Bay Resources is pleased to join other Canadian companies in prospecting for more bilateral business to business relations with Nigerian potential partners," said Stephen Shefsky, CEO of James Bay. "Promoting Canadian ethics, know-how, and technology transfer, James Bay is assisting Nigeria in meeting its 2020 goals."



James Bay Resources is establishing itself as a trusted business partner with several local Nigerian companies with a view to expanding its portfolio of development assets.



"By promoting and showcasing Canada's strengths and capabilities in target sectors and foreign markets, trade missions enhance Canada's profile and visibility on the international stage while maximizing the benefits for world-class Canadian companies," said Minister Fast. "By helping Canadian businesses expand and succeed abroad, we are also helping to create jobs, growth and prosperity at home."



James Bay believes in working with local partners who can help it to acquire near term development opportunities in low risk fields that can be put into production, and which also have the potential for further exploration and expansion of reserves. Cash flow from this early production reduces project risk, allows funding of Social Responsibility commitments, at the same time as enhancing our overall business.



