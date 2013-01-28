Media Advisory: Super Bowl Means Super Business for Pizza Pizza

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Super Bowl is fast-approaching and according to a recent study by Pizza Pizza, as well as first-hand experience over the years, pizza and wings will continue to top the ordering charts and tables of thousands of hosts across Canada who will be organizing Super Bowl parties. To prepare for the big day, Pizza Pizza is taking the necessary precautions to ensure that its network of 387 locations is ready for the increase in orders that will be coming from all channels: telephone, web, mobile apps and walk-in.



In 2012, Canada's leading pizza chain processed nearly 70 orders per minute during Super Bowl Sunday at peak times, selling more than 49,000 pizzas and 156,000 wings. To keep up with the demand, Pizza Pizza is doubling its order takers for the busy day - and much more.



Learn about the volume of orders on Super Bowl, the impact of the event on business or trends in food choices by speaking with Pat Finelli, CMO of Pizza Pizza, or by contacting the PR team below for additional facts, survey results, pictures and other media materials related to Super Bowl.





<br /><br />WHO: Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Pizza <br /> <br />WHAT: Super Bowl Sunday: how it impacts the Canadian food and retail <br /> market; tips on planning the perfect party and results from the <br /> first ever Canadian National Pizza Month survey <br /> (http://www.pizzapizza.ca/2012/10/01/2012-canadian-national-pizza-<br /> month-survey/) <br /> <br />WHERE: By phone or in person at any Pizza Pizza location in the GTA <br /> <br />WHEN: Interviews are available upon request from Monday, January 28 to <br /> Sunday, February 3 <br /> <br />SPECIALS: Just in time for the big game, Pizza Pizza has launched its new <br /> "Wing It Box" get 10 chicken wings, 10 chicken bites, potato <br /> wedges, onion rings and three dipping sauces for $19.99 - a great <br /> add-on to go along with any pizza order <br /><br />

