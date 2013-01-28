Every Dollar in Taxpayer Funding the Provinces and Federal Government Gave to US Studio Films With Smoking Costs Canadians Healthcare $1.70 and Contributes to the Premature Death of Canadians

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - American Movies, Canadian film subsidies and provincial rating practices will kill 43,000 Canadian teens alive today and what Canadian governments can do about it.



Every dollar in taxpayer funding that provinces and federal government gave to US studio films with smoking costs Canada $1.70 in tobacco related medical costs and productivity loss. The World Health Organization has made specific recommendations that all parties to the global Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, including Canada, to combat promotion of tobacco in motion pictures.



In Canada from one third to one half of high school aged youth became smokers because of their exposure to tobacco use on screen. If today's adolescents were not exposed to on-screen smoking, we would prevent 43,000 premature deaths.



From 2004 to 2009, an estimated $600 million in provincial and federal film production incentives have gone to fund US Studio films shot in Canada, mostly in British Columbia, Ontario and Ohio. An estimated $240 million of these public incentives funded US studio films with smoking that were classified as appropriate for children and adolescents. Support for changes in ratings include Physicians for a Smoke Free Canada, BC Healthy Living Alliance.



