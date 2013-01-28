Bellair Ventures Inc.: CleanEnergy Awarded Innovative Geoexchange Systems in Four BC Schools

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Bellair Ventures Inc. ("Bellair") (TSX VENTURE:BVI) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Clean Energy Developments Corp. ("CleanEnergy"), has entered into contracts with Johnson Controls Canada BE Ltd., a global energy retrofit engineering firm, to supply and install innovative geoexchange solutions for four schools in British Columbia, Canada. These projects are part of a broader rollout in the region with several additional bid requests expected, shortly, and a potential rollout in British Columbia for hundreds of schools in the coming years.



"CleanEnergy continues to demonstrate its competitive coverage as the national leading provider of sustainable thermal energy services and solutions," commented Emlyn J. David, President & CEO of Bellair. "These projects continue to demonstrate the value of our sustainable design build compatibilities."



The work commenced and is expected to be completed within Q3 2013.



About Bellair Ventures Inc.



Bellair is a leading provider of sustainable infrastructure solutions and services, through its wholly owned subsidiaries: Urban Mechcanical Contracting Ltd. and CleanEnergy.



About CleanEnergy



CleanEnergy is the leading national provider of sustainable thermal energy systems and services. CleanEnergy has executed over 2,100 geothermal heating and cooling installations across Canada. CleanEnergy offers a utility or self-finance model for long-term thermal energy contracts.



Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by Bellair at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance and other statements that are not historical fact, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from Bellair's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Bellair with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and securities regulators. Bellair does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Trading in the securities of Bellair should be considered highly speculative.



All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.



No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



