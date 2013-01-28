Expedia.ca Mobile App Takes Flight

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) -



Expedia.ca, Canada's leading online travel provider, today announced a significant update to its existing free Expedia app that now allows travellers to instantly research and book flights on more than 130 airlines via a beautifully designed and intuitive interface. While this newest update still allows travellers to book from 140,000 hotel properties, Canadians will now also enjoy access to mobile-only hotel deals of up to 60 per cent off properties worldwide all brought to life with new, crisp destination imagery.



The updated Expedia travel app, available free in Canada for iPhone and Android platforms, can be downloaded at www.expedia.ca/app.



"Expedia.ca has always been about allowing travellers to book their trip, their way, and this app update brings this belief to the next level by delivering flights to the palm of their hand," said Sean Shannon, Vice President and Managing Director of Expedia Canada. "We are thrilled to bring Canadians an app that allows them to book flight and hotel in Canadian dollars within the same app. Both iPhone and Android users will be impressed with the app's new sleek design, ease of use, comprehensive flight and hotel choices and speed of booking. We've worked hard to bring the online travel booking experience Canadians have come to love and expect from Expedia.ca to their mobile device."



The newly updated mobile app features the following improvements:







-- Introducing Flights: Travellers can now view, sort and book flights - to

domestic and international destinations - on more than 130 airlines.

Flights can be sorted by price, departure time, arrival time or

duration. Sorting is a quick and simple process and travellers can

checkout easily via a single swipe.



-- Rich Hotel Visuals: Upwards of 140,000 hotel properties - and literally

millions of hotel rooms worldwide - are accessible via the Expedia app

with graphics that illustrate every last room. Rooms can be sorted via

popularity, price, deals and ratings.



-- Mobile-Only Hotel Deals: Upon launching the app, travellers will see

hotel deals available exclusively on their phones. In some cities, rooms

are available for up to 60 per cent off when booked via the Expedia app.









New Update Builds off Success of Original Expedia Hotels App



The original Expedia Hotels app launched in the spring of 2011 to great success. The Expedia Hotel app was downloaded just over 470,000 times here in Canada and its popularity was evident in the iTunes Canada and Google Play stores. It has consistently ranked in the Top 10 free travel apps on iTunes in Canada since November 2012 and was featured in Google's Best Apps of 2012. Of the mobile hotel bookings made by Canadians, 12 of the top 20 destinations were within Canada, with Paris being the only non-North American destination and the remainder of the top destinations located in the United States. Interestingly, 59 per cent of mobile hotel bookings made by Canadians in 2012 were for same day check-ins.



About Expedia Inc.



Expedia, Inc. operates Canada's most visited full-service online and mobile travel service, Expedia.ca. To help Canadians plan and purchase travel, Expedia, Inc. provides the best combination of scheduled and charter flights, car and hotel reservations, vacation packages, destination activities, cruises, trip insurance and traveller-authored content. Expedia customers are supported by customer support agents available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via a toll-free number and email response.



Expedia, Expedia.ca, the Airplane logo and Vacation Deprivation are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other logos or product and company names mentioned herein may be the property of their respective owners. (C) 2013 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. CST: 2029030-50.



