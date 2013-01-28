Government of Canada Completes Industry Consultation in Support of Procurement of Military Support Vehicles

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - The Honourable Rona Ambrose, Minister of Public Works and Government Services and Minister for Status of Women, and the Honourable Bernard Valcourt, Associate Minister of National Defence and Minister of State (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency) (La Francophonie), are pleased to announce the completion of one-on-one consultation meetings with military truck manufacturers for the Standard Military Pattern (SMP) component of the Medium Support Vehicle System (MSVS) project.



"Engaging industry is part of our smart procurement approach," said Minister Ambrose. "In working closely with industry, our Government will ensure the best value for Canadian taxpayers, while providing the Canadian Armed Forces with the equipment and capability they need to do their jobs."



Public Works and Government Services Canada and the Department of National Defence met with industry between January 17 and 23 in the National Capital Region, as part of the first step in preparing for re-issuing of the SMP Request for Proposals (RFP).



The Government of Canada has consulted with industry in order to ensure industry input prior to re-issuing the RFP.



The Government of Canada will now analyze the information obtained from the consultation process in the finalization of the SMP RFP. The intent is to issue the RFP following the consultation process and implementation of the RFP amendments as considered appropriate.



"By fulfilling the commitment to acquire this new fleet of trucks, we are helping to rebuild the Canadian Army's ability to provide lift and logistical support on the ground for decades to come," said Minister Valcourt. "This project is an excellent example of how industry can play a key role in the long-term support of the fleet, while at the same time creating high-quality jobs across Canada."



Public Works and Government Services Canada, on behalf of the Department of National Defence, is purchasing a fleet of medium-sized trucks and associated logistics to replace and modernize the current medium-sized logistics trucks. The SMP requirement is a complex procurement including both the acquisition of five variants of the vehicle and associated equipment as well as in-service support for the life of the vehicles.



The Government of Canada continues to make important progress on other dimensions of this procurement, with 1,300 military commercial-off-the-shelf trucks already delivered to the Canadian Armed Forces.



Ce texte est egalement disponible en francais.



PWGSC news releases are also available on our Internet site at http://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/medias-media/index-eng.html.



Follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/PWGSC_TPSGC.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Amber Irwin

Office of the Honourable Rona Ambrose

819-997-5421





Media Relations

Public Works and Government Services Canada

819-956-2315





Andrea Richer

Office of the Honourable Bernard Valcourt

613-996-3100





Media Liaison Office

Department of National Defence

1-866-377-0811

613-996-2353

