Media Advisory/Live From Space!: Governor General and Students to Speak with Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, and 200 students from the National Capital Region will speak with Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Chris Hadfield while he is aboard the International Space Station. The event will take place at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum (11 Aviation Parkway, Ottawa), on Wednesday, January 30, 2013.



Starting at 12 p.m., His Excellency will take questions from grade 5 and 6 students on the role and responsibilities of the governor general of Canada. In preparation for this discussion, students will use Eduzone, a new online tool designed for teachers, educators and students across Canada.



From 12:40 p.m. to 1 p.m., CSA astronaut Chris Hadfield will join the discussion live by video connection and answer questions from the Governor General and the students.



About Eduzone



Eduzone is a new online tool designed for teachers, educators and students across Canada. It provides educational and multimedia resources to help users learn more about the governor general's role and the history of this position. Eddy, Eduzone's mascot, journeyed into space with Chris Hadfield en route to the International Space Station. During space missions, astronauts can bring a certain number of objects with them from various organizations. Follow Eddy's space adventure at www.gg.ca/eduzone.



About Expedition 34/35



On December 19, 2012, CSA astronaut Chris Hadfield launched aboard a Russian Soyuz vehicle. Two days later, he docked to the ISS, his new orbital home, for a five-month period. During the second half of his mission, Chris Hadfield will become the first Canadian commander of the ISS-a milestone for Canadian space exploration. For details on the mission, visit the Canadian Space Agency website at www.asc-csa.gc.ca/eng/missions/expedition34-35/default.asp.



Media covering the event must contact the Rideau Hall Press Office, and must arrive at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum no later than 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Journalists who cannot be on-site will be able to watch the live webcast at www.asc-csa.gc.ca.



