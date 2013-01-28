ñol

Media Advisory: Minister Ritz to Comment on Expanded Beef Access to Japan

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 9:54 AM | 1 min read

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz will be available to media by conference call to comment on the expanded beef access to Japan announced today. 

<br /><br />EVENT:      Conference call with media                                      <br />                                                                            <br />DATE:       Monday, January 28, 2013                                        <br />                                                                            <br />TIME:       12:15 p.m. (local time)                                         <br />                                                                            <br />CALL-IN DETAILS:                                                            <br />North American Dial-In: 1-877-413-4814                                      <br />Local Dial-In: 1-613-960-7526                                               <br />PassCode: 1136575                                                           <br /><br />


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972


Jeff English
Press Secretary
The Office of the Honourable Gerry Ritz
613-773-1059

Posted In: Press Releases