Media Advisory: Minister Ritz to Comment on Expanded Beef Access to Japan

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz will be available to media by conference call to comment on the expanded beef access to Japan announced today.





<br /><br />EVENT: Conference call with media <br /> <br />DATE: Monday, January 28, 2013 <br /> <br />TIME: 12:15 p.m. (local time) <br /> <br />CALL-IN DETAILS: <br />North American Dial-In: 1-877-413-4814 <br />Local Dial-In: 1-613-960-7526 <br />PassCode: 1136575 <br /><br />

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Media RelationsAgriculture and Agri-Food CanadaOttawa, Ontario613-773-79721-866-345-7972Jeff EnglishPress SecretaryThe Office of the Honourable Gerry Ritz613-773-1059