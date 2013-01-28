ñol

Solomon Receives Assay Results from Gipfizi Ridge in the Rurembo Tin Project, Republic of Rwanda

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 9:30 AM | 9 min read

VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Solomon Resources Limited (TSX VENTURE:SRB) is pleased to report that it has received assay results from the preliminary geological reconnaissance of the Gipfizi Ridge tin and coltan (niobium-tantalum) target, located 20 kilometers north of the town of Gitarama, Republic of Rwanda.

Gipfizi Ridge is one of the five high priority follow-up areas identified in Solomon's analysis of airborne geophysical data and geological mapping in the Rurembo Prospecting Licence area. This target includes a zone of active artisanal minesites identified in the inventory recently completed by the Company's geological contractors.

The primary targets of the Rurembo Tin Project are Neo-Proterozoic pegmatites mineralized with cassiterite and columbite-tantalite (coltan). At Gipfizi Ridge, the pegmatite dykes occur in a sinuous belt extending 22 kilometers in length and are only exposed at surface at isolated intervals. The vertical extent of the pegmatites is not known as only the uppermost weathered portions have been investigated by artisanal mining.

Solomon's President and CEO Randy Rogers noted: "Gipfizi Ridge is the first and most readily accessible of five regional targets we have identified in the Rurembo Licence area. Our investigation of the artisanal mining pits suggests a tin and coltan provenance in this target and the preliminary mapping and sampling was directed at establishing representative grades to guide our detailed exploration into the spring of 2013."

Solomon field crews under the supervision of Project Geologist Terry Coyle, M.Sc., P. Geo. obtained representative samples ranging in weight from 0.63 to 3.55 kilograms of highly weathered pegmatite dykes in this area of artisanal mining activity.

Analytical Results:

The assays were performed by Acme Laboratories, Vancouver, British Columbia, a certified analytical laboratory. Rock samples were crushed to 80% -10 mesh; a 250 gram sample was then split and pulverized to 85% -200 mesh. Two separate analyses were performed: Rare earth and refractory elements were determined by ICP-MS followed by a lithium metaborate, tetraborate fusion and nitric acid digestion of a 0.2 gram sample. In addition a separate 0.5g split was digested in aqua regia and analysed by ICP-MS to report the precious and base metals.

Blanks, duplicates and standards were inserted into the sample stream and all returned results within reasonable limits of error.

The sample results appear in Table I.

<br /><br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Sample ID               mE           mN       Nb PPM     Sn PPM       Ta PPM<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124601             796129      9784909        108.6         18         49.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124603             793236      9797207         80.1         17         27.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124604             793236      9797207         23.3         55          2.2<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124605             793236      9797207         73.6         56          8.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124606             793236      9797207         38.2         87         17.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124607             795601      9800587         99.1       1491        106.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124608             795601      9800587         75.3         32         11.2<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124609             810211      9783354          0.6          2          0.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124610             810087      9783465         12.9         42          1.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124611             809621      9782863          0.7          3          0.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124612             809605      9782912          6.8          1          0.8<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124613             809503      9782989        108.3         37         48.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124614             809323      9783130        161.6        561        189.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124615             811203      9787653         13.8          4          1.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124616             810398      9783611         26.1         17         10.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124617             810311      9783549         45.2         52         17.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124618             810296      9783532         20.4        103          4.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124619             810296      9783532         19.2        183          1.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124620             810278      9783534        101.5        115         12.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124621             810278      9783534         36.1        189         20.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124622             810204      9783550         75.5         20         29.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124623             810204      9783550        109.1         83         46.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124624             810204      9783550         22.5          4          2.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124627             810605      9786851        235.0        755        221.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124628             810518      9780702        154.8        153        240.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124629             810473      9787072        117.5        159        141.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124630             810417      9787079        145.5        843        143.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124631             810413      9787388         78.5        339         69.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124632             810402      9787410       1019.6    greater       1018.0<br />                                                     than 10000             <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124633             810400      9787426         96.5       1437         85.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124634             810395      9787440         52.0        511         35.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124635             810398      9787457         90.1        537         96.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124636             810486      9787244         77.5        106        110.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124637             810671      9786754        132.4       1131        189.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124638             810690      9786948         25.7         37          5.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124639             810431      9786906         86.8        239         36.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124640             810439      9786897         57.0        361         45.2<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124641             810443      9786900         52.4        433         51.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124642             810470      9786899        107.6        454         97.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124643             810706      9786493        109.5        101         81.2<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124644             810730      9786422         59.8        169         67.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124645             810742      9786406         50.7         52         22.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124646             810748      9786397         63.0        110         29.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124647             810755      9786397         93.2        451         93.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124648             810730      9786359        112.1        102         59.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124649             810748      9786370         89.2        114         59.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124650             810578      9786131         76.5        336         76.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124651             810578      9786131         69.8        621         74.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124652             810487      9786158         69.5        362         85.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124653             810503      9786150        336.8       7225        587.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124654             810532      9786127        127.8        429         91.2<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124655             810638      9786154        126.7        914         77.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124656             810678      9786259        175.2        167        155.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124657             810682      9786293         43.5        327         39.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124658             810691      9786304         29.4         51         10.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124659             810690      9786315         54.6         69         23.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124660             810690      9786315         38.6        122         14.8<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124661             810054      9785970        140.2        553        301.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124662             810085      9785989        141.7        562        439.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124663             810105      9785966        105.4        740        223.8<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124664             810111      9785966        169.9        616        222.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124665             810138      9786955        142.1       1184        271.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124666             810138      9786955        529.8    greater       1469.8<br />                                                     than 10000             <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124667             810129      9785938        134.3       1124        213.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124668             810179      9785939        128.7        932        245.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124669             810171      9785922        197.9       1391        348.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124670             810547      9785540         61.7         73         21.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124671             810503      9785528        138.3        144         67.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124672             810493      9785521       7398.6         47       3956.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124673             810467      9785492        187.0        291        133.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124674             810469      9785482        163.9        164         78.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124675             810470       978550        113.9        724        150.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124676             810416      9785454         94.1        113         94.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124677             810396      9785441        130.9        378        235.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124678             810460      9785445        216.9        256        195.8<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124679             810458      9785421        144.1        367        101.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124680             810468      9785385        110.0         41         37.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124681             810480      9785399        111.1         70         52.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124682             810440      9785321        241.2        212         90.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124684             810445      9785292        123.5        580        145.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124686             810423      9785284        114.4        652         88.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124687             810402      9785280        111.2        106         44.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124688             810392      9785187        182.0        906        129.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124689             810408      9785199         99.5         74         38.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124690             810422      9785184         93.7        546        204.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124691             810442      9785213        112.2        346        115.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Table I: Analytical results - Gipfizi Ridge: Niobium (Nb), Tin (Sn) and     <br />Tantalum (Ta) in parts per million (PPM)                                    <br />All coordinates are in SUTM Zone 35 and WGS84 datum.                        <br /><br />


Rogers observed: "The assay results from Gipfizi Ridge broadly outline a zone of mineralized pegmatites extending in a sinuous arc 2300 meters in length. There is a general correlation between elevated tin and niobium and or tantalum values as our preliminary investigation suggested. Tin values reported in this program of sampling ranged from 1 PPM to in excess of 10,000 PPM (or 1.00% Sn). Niobium values ranged from 0.7 PPM to 7398.6 PPM and tantalum values ranged from 0.4 PPM to 3956.1 PPM. The two samples that reported tin analyses in excess of detection limits (10,000 PM) will be reanalyzed using a sodium peroxide fusion technique for refractory ores, which will report tin assays in percentage values as determined by ICP emission spectrometry."

"We are very pleased with the encouraging results from the preliminary exploration of this first of five priority targets; the exploration challenge at Gipfizi Ridge moving forward will be to determine the continuity of mineralization across zones where our geophysical analysis indicates the pegmatite dykes may continue at depth and not be amenable to artisanal mining of the exposed and weathered outcrops."

To view Figures 1-3, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/solo128i.pdf.

QA/QC:

Solomon has implemented quality assurance and quality control measures in its exploration programs.

Field work is conducted under the direct supervision of a Qualified Person. Data is accurately recorded in the field and all data points are located with respect to known reference points. The exploration process (including planning, mapping, sampling, sample preparation, sample security and analysis or testing) is carefully documented and accompanied by a detailed record setting out the procedures followed and the results obtained.

All sampling programs are carried out in a careful and diligent manner using scientifically established sampling practices designed and tested to ensure that the results are representative and reliable. Quality control programs appropriate to the type of sample and the mineralization are implemented, including such measures as external blanks, standards and duplicate samples. The security of samples from sample acquisition to analysis is a vital component of the sampling process. Procedures include the use of secure core logging, sampling, storage and preparation facilities as appropriate and the prompt, secure and direct shipping of samples to the laboratories. Appropriate sample security procedures are employed given the geographic and topographic conditions and the logistics created by the site location.

Our exploration procedures are developed to conform to current 'best practices' in mineral exploration.

Qualified Person:

Randy Rogers, M.Sc., P.Geo. a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Solomon, has approved this release and verified the data herein disclosed by conducting field examinations of the Rurembo Licence Area, supervision of exploration contractors working in the field and a review of historical reports.

Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information, which involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Solomon. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

About Solomon Resources Ltd.:

Solomon Resources Ltd. is a Canadian public company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of tin, niobium and tantalum projects in equatorial Africa. The recent acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rurembo Tin Project in the Republic of Rwanda is the first of a series of property acquisitions and new projects in this underexplored and highly prospective region which Solomon hopes to undertake. Solomon also holds legacy projects in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia and Alaska.

Solomon's business model is that of a Project Generator. To build shareholder value, the Company intends to acquire highly prospective mineral tenures in stable jurisdictions with the objective of adding value through grassroots exploration and target refinement and then seeking option or joint venture partners through to production.

For those readers who are unable to view graphics on their news services, this news release complete with figures will be posted on the Company's website.

For additional information visit Solomon's website at www.solomonresources.ca.


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Solomon Resources Limited
Randall S. Rogers M.Sc., P.Geo.
President and Chief Executive Officer
(778) 475-5551
(778) 475-5541 (FAX)
www.solomonresources.ca

