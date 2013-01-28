Solomon Receives Assay Results from Gipfizi Ridge in the Rurembo Tin Project, Republic of Rwanda

VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Solomon Resources Limited (TSX VENTURE:SRB) is pleased to report that it has received assay results from the preliminary geological reconnaissance of the Gipfizi Ridge tin and coltan (niobium-tantalum) target, located 20 kilometers north of the town of Gitarama, Republic of Rwanda.



Gipfizi Ridge is one of the five high priority follow-up areas identified in Solomon's analysis of airborne geophysical data and geological mapping in the Rurembo Prospecting Licence area. This target includes a zone of active artisanal minesites identified in the inventory recently completed by the Company's geological contractors.



The primary targets of the Rurembo Tin Project are Neo-Proterozoic pegmatites mineralized with cassiterite and columbite-tantalite (coltan). At Gipfizi Ridge, the pegmatite dykes occur in a sinuous belt extending 22 kilometers in length and are only exposed at surface at isolated intervals. The vertical extent of the pegmatites is not known as only the uppermost weathered portions have been investigated by artisanal mining.



Solomon's President and CEO Randy Rogers noted: "Gipfizi Ridge is the first and most readily accessible of five regional targets we have identified in the Rurembo Licence area. Our investigation of the artisanal mining pits suggests a tin and coltan provenance in this target and the preliminary mapping and sampling was directed at establishing representative grades to guide our detailed exploration into the spring of 2013."



Solomon field crews under the supervision of Project Geologist Terry Coyle, M.Sc., P. Geo. obtained representative samples ranging in weight from 0.63 to 3.55 kilograms of highly weathered pegmatite dykes in this area of artisanal mining activity.



Analytical Results:



The assays were performed by Acme Laboratories, Vancouver, British Columbia, a certified analytical laboratory. Rock samples were crushed to 80% -10 mesh; a 250 gram sample was then split and pulverized to 85% -200 mesh. Two separate analyses were performed: Rare earth and refractory elements were determined by ICP-MS followed by a lithium metaborate, tetraborate fusion and nitric acid digestion of a 0.2 gram sample. In addition a separate 0.5g split was digested in aqua regia and analysed by ICP-MS to report the precious and base metals.



Blanks, duplicates and standards were inserted into the sample stream and all returned results within reasonable limits of error.



The sample results appear in Table I.





<br /><br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Sample ID mE mN Nb PPM Sn PPM Ta PPM<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124601 796129 9784909 108.6 18 49.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124603 793236 9797207 80.1 17 27.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124604 793236 9797207 23.3 55 2.2<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124605 793236 9797207 73.6 56 8.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124606 793236 9797207 38.2 87 17.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124607 795601 9800587 99.1 1491 106.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124608 795601 9800587 75.3 32 11.2<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124609 810211 9783354 0.6 2 0.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124610 810087 9783465 12.9 42 1.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124611 809621 9782863 0.7 3 0.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124612 809605 9782912 6.8 1 0.8<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124613 809503 9782989 108.3 37 48.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124614 809323 9783130 161.6 561 189.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124615 811203 9787653 13.8 4 1.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124616 810398 9783611 26.1 17 10.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124617 810311 9783549 45.2 52 17.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124618 810296 9783532 20.4 103 4.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124619 810296 9783532 19.2 183 1.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124620 810278 9783534 101.5 115 12.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124621 810278 9783534 36.1 189 20.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124622 810204 9783550 75.5 20 29.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124623 810204 9783550 109.1 83 46.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124624 810204 9783550 22.5 4 2.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124627 810605 9786851 235.0 755 221.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124628 810518 9780702 154.8 153 240.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124629 810473 9787072 117.5 159 141.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124630 810417 9787079 145.5 843 143.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124631 810413 9787388 78.5 339 69.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124632 810402 9787410 1019.6 greater 1018.0<br /> than 10000 <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124633 810400 9787426 96.5 1437 85.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124634 810395 9787440 52.0 511 35.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124635 810398 9787457 90.1 537 96.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124636 810486 9787244 77.5 106 110.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124637 810671 9786754 132.4 1131 189.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124638 810690 9786948 25.7 37 5.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124639 810431 9786906 86.8 239 36.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124640 810439 9786897 57.0 361 45.2<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124641 810443 9786900 52.4 433 51.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124642 810470 9786899 107.6 454 97.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124643 810706 9786493 109.5 101 81.2<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124644 810730 9786422 59.8 169 67.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124645 810742 9786406 50.7 52 22.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124646 810748 9786397 63.0 110 29.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124647 810755 9786397 93.2 451 93.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124648 810730 9786359 112.1 102 59.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124649 810748 9786370 89.2 114 59.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124650 810578 9786131 76.5 336 76.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124651 810578 9786131 69.8 621 74.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124652 810487 9786158 69.5 362 85.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124653 810503 9786150 336.8 7225 587.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124654 810532 9786127 127.8 429 91.2<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124655 810638 9786154 126.7 914 77.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124656 810678 9786259 175.2 167 155.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124657 810682 9786293 43.5 327 39.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124658 810691 9786304 29.4 51 10.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124659 810690 9786315 54.6 69 23.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124660 810690 9786315 38.6 122 14.8<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124661 810054 9785970 140.2 553 301.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124662 810085 9785989 141.7 562 439.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124663 810105 9785966 105.4 740 223.8<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124664 810111 9785966 169.9 616 222.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124665 810138 9786955 142.1 1184 271.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124666 810138 9786955 529.8 greater 1469.8<br /> than 10000 <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124667 810129 9785938 134.3 1124 213.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124668 810179 9785939 128.7 932 245.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124669 810171 9785922 197.9 1391 348.4<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124670 810547 9785540 61.7 73 21.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124671 810503 9785528 138.3 144 67.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124672 810493 9785521 7398.6 47 3956.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124673 810467 9785492 187.0 291 133.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124674 810469 9785482 163.9 164 78.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124675 810470 978550 113.9 724 150.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124676 810416 9785454 94.1 113 94.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124677 810396 9785441 130.9 378 235.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124678 810460 9785445 216.9 256 195.8<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124679 810458 9785421 144.1 367 101.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124680 810468 9785385 110.0 41 37.5<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124681 810480 9785399 111.1 70 52.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124682 810440 9785321 241.2 212 90.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124684 810445 9785292 123.5 580 145.7<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124686 810423 9785284 114.4 652 88.9<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124687 810402 9785280 111.2 106 44.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124688 810392 9785187 182.0 906 129.6<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124689 810408 9785199 99.5 74 38.1<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124690 810422 9785184 93.7 546 204.3<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2124691 810442 9785213 112.2 346 115.0<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Table I: Analytical results - Gipfizi Ridge: Niobium (Nb), Tin (Sn) and <br />Tantalum (Ta) in parts per million (PPM) <br />All coordinates are in SUTM Zone 35 and WGS84 datum. <br /><br />

Rogers observed: "The assay results from Gipfizi Ridge broadly outline a zone of mineralized pegmatites extending in a sinuous arc 2300 meters in length. There is a general correlation between elevated tin and niobium and or tantalum values as our preliminary investigation suggested. Tin values reported in this program of sampling ranged from 1 PPM to in excess of 10,000 PPM (or 1.00% Sn). Niobium values ranged from 0.7 PPM to 7398.6 PPM and tantalum values ranged from 0.4 PPM to 3956.1 PPM. The two samples that reported tin analyses in excess of detection limits (10,000 PM) will be reanalyzed using a sodium peroxide fusion technique for refractory ores, which will report tin assays in percentage values as determined by ICP emission spectrometry.""We are very pleased with the encouraging results from the preliminary exploration of this first of five priority targets; the exploration challenge at Gipfizi Ridge moving forward will be to determine the continuity of mineralization across zones where our geophysical analysis indicates the pegmatite dykes may continue at depth and not be amenable to artisanal mining of the exposed and weathered outcrops."To view Figures 1-3, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/solo128i.pdf.QA/QC:Solomon has implemented quality assurance and quality control measures in its exploration programs.Field work is conducted under the direct supervision of a Qualified Person. Data is accurately recorded in the field and all data points are located with respect to known reference points. The exploration process (including planning, mapping, sampling, sample preparation, sample security and analysis or testing) is carefully documented and accompanied by a detailed record setting out the procedures followed and the results obtained.All sampling programs are carried out in a careful and diligent manner using scientifically established sampling practices designed and tested to ensure that the results are representative and reliable. Quality control programs appropriate to the type of sample and the mineralization are implemented, including such measures as external blanks, standards and duplicate samples. The security of samples from sample acquisition to analysis is a vital component of the sampling process. Procedures include the use of secure core logging, sampling, storage and preparation facilities as appropriate and the prompt, secure and direct shipping of samples to the laboratories. Appropriate sample security procedures are employed given the geographic and topographic conditions and the logistics created by the site location.Our exploration procedures are developed to conform to current 'best practices' in mineral exploration.Qualified Person:Randy Rogers, M.Sc., P.Geo. a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Solomon, has approved this release and verified the data herein disclosed by conducting field examinations of the Rurembo Licence Area, supervision of exploration contractors working in the field and a review of historical reports.Forward Looking Statements:Some of the statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information, which involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Solomon. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.About Solomon Resources Ltd.:Solomon Resources Ltd. is a Canadian public company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of tin, niobium and tantalum projects in equatorial Africa. The recent acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rurembo Tin Project in the Republic of Rwanda is the first of a series of property acquisitions and new projects in this underexplored and highly prospective region which Solomon hopes to undertake. Solomon also holds legacy projects in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia and Alaska.Solomon's business model is that of a Project Generator. To build shareholder value, the Company intends to acquire highly prospective mineral tenures in stable jurisdictions with the objective of adding value through grassroots exploration and target refinement and then seeking option or joint venture partners through to production.For those readers who are unable to view graphics on their news services, this news release complete with figures will be posted on the Company's website.For additional information visit Solomon's website at www.solomonresources.ca.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Solomon Resources LimitedRandall S. Rogers M.Sc., P.Geo.President and Chief Executive Officer(778) 475-5551(778) 475-5541 (FAX)www.solomonresources.ca