EasyMed Services, Inc. Letter to Shareholders

Mr. Tejinder Sahota, EasyMed's Chief Executive Officer, is pleased to provide an update on the progress and developments of EasyMed. In 2012 the Company made substantial progress advancing its business, and the board of directors looks forward confidently to prospects for 2013.



Dear Shareholders,



As Chief Executive Officer of EasyMed, it is my great pleasure to address you today and review our corporate growth over 2012 and outline our vision for 2013. This year promises to be an exciting time for our company, and we intend to inform our shareholders and potential investors regularly of our progress as we move aggressively to roll out and commercialize our International Medical Passport and Easy SmartCare products.



Major Highlights of 2012



We are happy to have finalised the development of the International Medical Passport and are achieving positive marketing and sales results as it is recognised as an important service for all business travellers by making their medical records accessible worldwide by smartphone and combining a host of other features, including instant access to pre-approved doctors, clinics and hospitals around the world; pre-travel information such as vaccines and political situations on 300+ destinations; medication reminders; drug interactions and international equivalents.



The signed commitments by large international corporations for a trial of the International Medical Passport should leverage into considerable revenue streams in the B2B model for the company. Examples of these are French State Theatre Group, Comedie-Francaise, and Nexter Group, a European leader in the defence systems industry, who have signed trial commitments for their respective executive management teams and employees. These installations represent thousands of individuals utilizing the passport in travel to hundreds of countries around the world.



The Easy SmartCare software is also fully developed and achieving positive marketing results as a product that automatically allows healthcare providers to communicate with their patients via the Internet/mobile phones/PDAs or via SMS messaging which will ultimately improve patient care and deliver medical services at reduced cost. Examples of functions that Easy SmartCare automatically enables on behalf of healthcare providers include meeting confirmations and reminders; distribution of pre-visit questionnaires and preparation requirements; transfer of patient's medical files; delivery of reminders to patients concerning medications; and delivery of follow-up questionnaires.



We were very pleased with the results of the publication of a large-scale study by the University Hospital of Geneva (UHG). The study was performed by UHG's Division of Primary Care Medicine using EasyMed's Easy SmartCare technology and concluded that the EasyMed solution reduced patient absenteeism by 27.1%. This result validates the Company's position that the effective use of technology will significantly reduce rapidly growing healthcare costs around the world and positions EasyMed's Easy SmartCare solution as a leader in the growing field of mobile healthcare.



On the corporate and financial side, we recently closed a Private Placement for gross proceeds totalling CDN $1.25 million, which shows continued confidence in EasyMed's business model and the company as an emerging market leader in the growing field of mobile healthcare. The terms of the agreement included a $0.85 share and a warrant at $1.20; we believe this was again a positive signal to the markets of the continued confidence of our valued investor base.



We secured Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) eligibility for the Company's shares trading on Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board. Securing DTCC eligibility simplifies how EasyMed's securities may be traded or exchanged, thereby providing efficient means for settling trades electronically and providing shareholders greater liquidity, and broadening the scope of investors who will invest in the Company.



Further to this, we also recently filed our audited financial statements for fiscal years 2011 and 2012 with the SEC and OTC markets as a beginning step as the company moves to uplist from the "pink sheets" to the OTCQB. The OTCQB listing is expected to provide enhanced liquidity for our shareholders.



Needless to say, we are thrilled to have achieved these milestones and we look forward to continuing our momentum in 2013. With these operational goals achieved during 2012 our talented management team has been actively building the Company's business development pipeline and we are optimistic that 2013 will be a breakthrough year for EasyMed.



Strategic Vision for 2013



Our focus on developing our B2B market space is gaining traction and we are very excited about the opportunities we see on the horizon but the consumer space will become increasingly important as well. Our primary directive this year is the rapid commercialization of our International Medical Passport to the general public. In this regard, I am happy to report that we see this as a clear opportunity to drive top-line revenue with an unequivocal commitment to building shareholder value.



The fastest growing segment in the Mobile Health Market is the use of mobile applications and devices to monitor patient health remotely. Patient non-compliance contributes to over $100 billion in losses annually, and prescriptions filled each year that are not taken correctly contribute to over 125,000 deaths annually in US. President Obama's re-election has further changed the landscape of the Healthcare market. Under his administration every American citizen should have an electronic health record in the next few years.



We feel our timing to focus on the end consumer could not be better. The International Medical Passport makes the user's complete medical record accessible on a smartphone anywhere in the world and includes access to pre-approved doctors, clinics and hospitals. Our Medical Passport works on all phone, PDA and web platforms and operates in over 80 countries with 300+ mobile carriers. It is Cloud-based, secure, compliant, and accessible on iPhone, Android, Windows and BlackBerry platforms.



We are happy to report that we are launching a country-wide, cross-media marketing campaign in the USA in Q1 this year. Additionally, using key relationships with multinational corporations, with large consumer memberships, EasyMed hopes to accelerate growth in North America exponentially.



I am happy to report that our European business development efforts, aided by our strategic investor base, including Mr. George Koukis, are bearing fruit and allowing the company to benefit from a very robust international network. We have several international opportunities at the table, including finalizing a distribution agreement with the largest UK monopoly supplying primary care software, supporting over 38 million patients in the UK. Further, we are close to finalising an agreement with one of Europe's largest health portals. We look forward to updating you on our progress on these fronts.



We see the global mobile healthcare megatrend continuing to grow for many years to come and look forward to leveraging our hard work to position ourselves as a critical solution to the mHealth sector with our leading technology.



I thank you for your continued attention and support and look forward to communicating with you again soon.



Faithfully,







Mr. Tejinder Sahota

Chief Executive Officer







About EasyMed Services Inc.



EasyMed Services Inc. EZMEMYSFEY is a global medical information technology company delivering an end-to-end patient care solution through mobile phone, PDA and server technologies offering specialized services and applications for healthcare, insurance and pharmaceutical industries. We are committed to world-class customer service and the protection of our clients' information. To learn more, please visit www.EasyMedMobile.com.



