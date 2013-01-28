Media Advisory: Astronaut Chris Hadfield Answers Questions Live From Space With the Governor General of Canada

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - What would happen to a marshmallow in space? That's one of several questions Hadfield will answer from the International Space Station (ISS) on January 30 at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. Joined by His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, he will speak live to 200 grade 5 and 6 students from the National Capital Region.



Prior to this discussion, His Excellency will answer questions from the students on the role and responsibilities of the Governor General of Canada. While at the Museum, students will also visit the Canadian Space Agency's Living in Space exhibit featuring Hadfield's first space guitar.



Media representatives are invited to attend the event.



Journalists who cannot be on-site will be able to watch the video connection portion of the event live on the CSA Website.







When: Wednesday, January 30, 2013



Time: 12:00 p.m.

The time of the event may change without advance notice



Who: His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor

General of Canada (on site)

Chris Hadfield, CSA Astronaut (from space)



Audience: 200 students from:

- Rockcliffe Park Public School

- Corpus Christi Elementary School

- Our Lady Mount Carmel School

- Le Phare Elementary School



Where: Canada Aviation and Space Museum

11 Aviation Parkway

Ottawa, ON







About Expedition 34/35:



On December 19, 2012, CSA Astronaut Chris Hadfield launched aboard a Russian Soyuz vehicle. Two days later, he docked to the ISS, his new orbital home for a five-month period. During the second half of his mission, Chris Hadfield will become the first Canadian Commander of the ISS-a milestone for Canadian space exploration.



For details on the mission, visit the Canadian Space Agency website at www.asc-csa.gc.ca/eng/missions/expedition34-35/



Video, animations and pictures are available at this address: http://media3.marketwire.com/r/asc_csa_expedition34_35



Follow us on :



RSS: http://www.asc-csa.gc.ca/rss/default_eng.xml



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Canadian-Space-Agency/150629121625960



YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/Canadianspaceagency



Twitter: http://twitter.com/csa_asc



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian Space Agency

Media Relations Office

450-926-4370

media@asc-csa.gc.ca

www.asc-csa.gc.ca

