iTendr for iPhones Challenges Open Table for Executive Dining Reservations

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - iTendr targets executive assistants and hotel concierges who struggle to book larger, last minute and VIP restaurant reservations for colleagues and guests.



With iTendr these prolific bookers enter their dining requirements into the app in seconds and quickly receive multiple responses from familiar restaurants confirming their availability and asserting their suitability, eliminating the time that is wasted playing telephone tag for these busy professionals.



iTendr works for reservations of all size, can be tailored towards locally-owned restaurants, is free for bookers and completely private. Booking arrangements are swiftly finalized in normal fashion after the restaurant has been selected.



The restaurant reservation market is unsegregated, forcing institutional clients to battle with a far larger mass of cost-conscious retail clients for a finite amount of space. iTendr consolidates this lucrative business onto one site and charges accredited restaurants access to these VIP clients well down the path to purchase.



Using mobile tech to match the marketing muscle of the majors, iTendr gets smaller restaurants into the ring to fight for their share of this lucrative business.



Government dining for example, that is far too often single sourced into generic, foreign-owned hotels on account of the ease with which they can be booked can now efficiently redirect these public funds towards charming, locally-owned restaurants.



Founder and CEO Patrick Malone is fond of reminding government officials who it is who owns the popular Four Seasons Hotel, "Bill Gates, and I think he's rich enough already, so use iTendr and start spending tax dollars locally."



Response from both bookers and restaurants has been tremendous; iTendr launches in Vancouver and Toronto in the coming weeks.



Canadian restaurants will lead the world with the first covert two tier reservation system where retail clients can be welcomed first come first served while corporate clients who require a confirmed reservation can be prospected from a single source and provided the iTendr Advantage.



iTendr has a suite of services to better serve restauranteurs at a fraction of the cost of Open Table. Please see recently released iPad app Floorboard as an example of the nimble infographic tech the iTendr team is pioneering.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

iTendr

Patrick Malone

Founder & CEO

604.317.5477

patrick@itendr.com

www.itendr.com

