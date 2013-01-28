Canadian Oilfield Solutions Corp. Appoints Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Canadian Oilfield Solutions Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:OTS), announces that Mr. Ken Berg has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Berg has served as a director and Chief Operations Officer of the Company since October, 2012. Mr. Berg is a Professional Engineer with over 25 years of oil and gas experience in the exploration, production and services sectors. Mr. Berg brings senior skills in strategic planning, organizational development, sales, marketing and engineering. Mr. Berg was previously employed as Vice President Sales with Sanjel Corporation ("Sanjel"), one of Canada's largest private oilfield service companies with approximately 4,000 employees across the globe. During Mr. Berg's 20-year history with Sanjel, he was instrumental in opening new markets, including three years managing Sanjel's Denver sales office. Mr. Berg also led initiatives for Sanjel in introducing fracturing, coiled tubing services and steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) cementing in Canada.



The Company also announces that its website previously stated that Phil D'Angelo, the Company's former Chief Executive Officer and President, held a bachelor's degree when this was not the case. The Company removed this statement from its website in late November 2012. Mr. D'Angelo has resigned as a director and officer of the Company and will continue as President and director of the Company's wholly owned Mexican subsidiary. For the nine months ended September 30, 2012, the Company's business in Mexico generated revenues of $14.4 million USD which represents approximately 87% of the Company's total sales during such period. Mr. D'Angelo joined the Company approximately three years ago and has been instrumental in re-organizing the Company's operations in Mexico and the United States. The board of directors has full confidence in Mr. D'Angelo's operational abilities and believes that these management changes will allow Mr. D'Angelo to focus on the Company's fast growth business in Mexico.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian Oilfield Solutions Corp.

Ken Berg

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 543-0060

(403) 543-0069 (FAX)

kberg@cotsoilfield.com

www.cotsoilfield.com

