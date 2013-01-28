ñol

Media Advisory/REMINDER: MP Strahl to Make an Announcement at the University of British Columbia

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 9:00 AM | 1 min read

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack-Fraser Canyon, on behalf of the Honourable Joe Oliver, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an agreement that will contribute to new technologies relevant to the automotive, steel and pipeline industries. MP Strahl will be joined by Dr. Helen Burt, Associate Vice President Research of the University of British Columbia.

MP Strahl and Dr. Burt will be available for a photo opportunity following the event.

<br /><br />Location:     Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory (AMPEL)<br />              Brimacombe Building                                          <br />              2355 East Mall                                               <br />              University of British Columbia                               <br />              Vancouver, British Columbia                                  <br />                                                                           <br />Date and      Monday, January 28, 2013                                     <br />Time:         11:00 a.m. PST                                               <br /><br />


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media may contact:
David Provencher
Press Secretary
Office of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources
613-996-2007


Media Relations
Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa
613-992-4447


Erin Rose Handy, Communications Manager-Faculty of
Applied Science, University of British Columbia
604-822-1524
erinrose.handy@ubc.ca
Follow on Twitter: @ubcappscience and @ubcengineering
www.apsc.ubc.ca

