Oil and Gas Industry Services Provider Goes Paperless With ProntoForms, by TrueContext

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - TrueContext Mobile Solutions Corporation (TSX VENTURE:TMN), maker of ProntoForms(R), a smartphone and tablet mobile form business solution, is pleased to announce the ProntoForms adoption and recommendation by Wolf Pack Rentals, LLC. Based in Texas and serving oil and gas industry firms in an equipment rental capacity, Wolf Pack Rentals deploys equipment and personnel at multiple sites throughout the United States.



"We had to move more quickly and away from paper, and eliminate calculation errors in the field. We looked at building our own solution, but instead chose ProntoForms. Now we have faster reporting, fewer billing challenges and improved invoice formatting. We're looking to deploy ProntoForms into other areas of our business," reveals Rhonda Bridges, Office Manager for Wolf Pack Rentals, LLC.



"The Wolf Pack Rentals ProntoForms story is a perfect example of how our solution can save companies time and money. Rather than buy and implement costly, limited software, Wolf Pack Rentals opted for an easy-to-customize, constantly-evolving mobile solution to better meet its growing needs," explains Alvaro Pombo, TrueContext CEO.



The deployment of ProntoForms has enabled Wolf Pack Rentals to go paperless with its processes, eliminating both handwritten human error and lag time due to paper form transcribing and filing.



For more on how Wolf Pack Rentals is deploying ProntoForms, watch the video testimonial at http://prontoforms.com/industry-solutions/client-videos.php?video=1.



About ProntoForms(R) and TrueContext



ProntoForms is a mobile workflow solution used by 2,400 business customers. Available for smartphones and tablets, ProntoForms incorporates a mobile device App, a Web management portal to manage teams and data flow, and provides the ability to export or connect data to the back office or to popular cloud services.



TrueContext, traded on the TSXV under the symbol TMN, has a powerful and proprietary patent portfolio, from which the ProntoForms mobile App and Web reporting portal have been developed. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of TrueContext Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TrueContext.



