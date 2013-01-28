Desjardins Group and CGI announce extension to their payroll services partnership

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - CGI Group Inc. GIBGIB, a leading provider of information technology and business process services, has signed a contract that will see its payroll services partnership with the Desjardins Group extended for five years. The value of the contract extension is estimated at $180 million.



Under the terms of the agreement, CGI will continue to manage all of the operations for the payroll services centre dedicated to the Desjardins clientele. This includes technology infrastructure, support and development of the payroll and human resources management solutions, payroll processing, and customer support.



"Over the years, Desjardins Payroll and Human Resources Services has stood apart through the reliability of its solution and the quality of its customer service; as a result, it has become the most widely used payroll processing service in Quebec, providing services to more than 17,500 businesses," affirmed Stephane Achard, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Business and Institutional Services, Desjardins Group. "Together with CGI, we will continue to invest in the upgrading and development of payroll and human resources management solutions in order to strengthen our leadership position in Quebec and pursue our growth across Canada."



"This partnership is advantageous to both of our companies," added Claude Marcoux, Chief Operating Officer, Canada, for CGI. "CGI has been the long-term partner of Desjardins Payroll and Human Resources Services and, over the first 10 years of this partnership, has continuously demonstrated its drive and ability to support Desjardins in its growth and development efforts."



About CGI



Founded in 1976, CGI Group Inc. is the fifth largest independent information technology and business process services firm in the world. With approximately 72,000 members located in offices and global delivery centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, CGI offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including high-end business and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure management as well as a wide range of proprietary solutions. Further to the recent completion of the Logica acquisition, CGI's annualized revenue is approximately C$10.4 billion, with an estimated order backlog of approximately C$17.6 billion; CGI's shares are listed on the NYSE (GIB) and the TSX (GIB.A) and are included in the FTSE4Good Index. Website: www.cgi.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



