San Marco Samples 10.10 g/t Gold and 65.5 g/t Silver at Angeles

Robert Willis, the Company's CEO, stated: "Ongoing exploration continues to support our theory that the Angeles property hosts a multitude of mineralized structures. In addition, interesting metal values also exist in the metasediments between fault/shear zones. Significant geophysical anomalies covered by alluvium, to the east and west, will need to be tested by drilling. San Marco's Phase 1 drill program is expected to commence in the first quarter."



Four mineralized structures have now been mapped and sampled over a total strike length of 2.5 km. Localized zones of good surface exposure over various sections of these structures have been named Tompiate, Bonanza, La Verde and La Bota (on the same structure), and Structure #4 (see map on the Company's website). All samples are chip/channels, have a minimum length of 1 meter, and range up to 2.2 meters. Highlights of these results are:





<br /><br />La Verde/La Bota Zones (1,000 meters of strike and open) <br /> <br /> % Combined<br /> g/t Gold g/t Silver % Copper Lead/Zinc<br />----------------------------------------------------------<br /> 6.68 97.3 - -<br /> 5.47 81.7 0.34 -<br /> 3.06 131.0 0.70 1.01<br /> 1.41 23.7 0.10 -<br /> 10.10 65.5 0.13 0.71<br /> 2.73 9.4 0.27 -<br /> <br /> <br />Structure #4 (100 meters of strike and open) <br /> <br /> % Combined<br /> g/t Gold g/t Silver % Copper Lead/Zinc<br />----------------------------------------------------------<br /> 11.50 17.1 - -<br /> 3.04 9.1 - -<br /> <br /> <br />Bonanza Zone (200 meters of strike and open) <br /> <br /> % Combined<br /> g/t Gold g/t Silver % Copper Lead/Zinc<br />----------------------------------------------------------<br /> 2.33 1.9 - -<br /> 5.52 39.1 - -<br /> 1.69 51.5 0.26 1.33<br /><br />

<br /><br />Bonanza Zone (underground) <br /> <br /> % Combined<br /> g/t Gold g/t Silver % Copper Lead/Zinc<br />----------------------------------------------------------<br /> 4.29 22.4 0.71 2.69<br /> 3.61 28.4 0.43 2.09<br /><br />

<br /><br /> % Combined<br /> g/t Gold g/t Silver % Copper Lead/Zinc<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Hanging wall 1.13 10.7 0.18 1.96<br />Footwall breccia 0.57 20.2 0.51 6.49<br />Footwall breccia 0.64 15.0 0.33 2.56<br /><br />

Mapping and sampling of the newly discovered Bonanza tunnel, indicates that only a small section of the main massive hematite structure remains available for sampling. The workings have collapsed beyond this point. These workings appear to be about 30 meters below the surface Bonanza samples, referred to above. Two panel samples (approximately 45 kg each) of the previously mined mineralized structure, assayed:Panel samples of the footwall shear zone and hanging wall breccia flanking the Bonanza main structure, assayed:Width of these zones is unknown, since previous mining only extracted the main mineralized hematite structure.Tompiate zone results were previously reported in the Company's News Release dated October 11th, 2012.Old workings have been discovered approximately 800 meters to the west of the La Bota Zone. A grab sample from dumps assayed, 0.26 g/t gold; 174 g/t silver and 1.92% copper. The Phase 1 drill hole plan is being finalized, with field work expected to commence in March.The technical information contained in this press release has been verified, and this news release has been approved, by San Marco's CEO, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng., a 'qualified person' for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.