TransGaming to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2013 and Six Month Results

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TransGaming Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TNG) ("TransGaming" or the "Company") will be releasing its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ending November 30, 2012 tomorrow, Tuesday January 29, 2013, after the close of the markets. The Company's financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis will be released to SEDAR.



Conference Call Details



TransGaming's CEO & President, Vikas Gupta, and CFO, Dennis Ensing, will host an analyst and investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday January 30, 2013 to review the second quarter fiscal 2013 results. They will discuss the Company's operating and financial results for the quarter, recent company events and accomplishments and an update on its capital structure. After formal remarks, time will be available for a Q&A session.



The telephone number for the conference call is +1 (416) 695-6622. The call will be recorded and a digital replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations portion of its website at: http://transgaming.com/investor-relations.



About TransGaming Inc.



TransGaming Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TNG) is the global leader in the multiplatform deployment of video games. TransGaming works with the industry's leading developers and publishers to enable and distribute games for Smart TVs, next-generation set-top boxes, Mac computers, and Linux/CE platforms. TransGaming is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



