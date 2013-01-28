SENSIO Announces its First SENSIO(R) Autodetect Integration Deal With Major Semiconductor Manufacturer

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - SENSIO Technologies Inc. (SENSIO) (TSX VENTURE:SIO) today announced that it has signed its first license agreement for the integration of SENSIO(R) Autodetect into SoCs destined to the consumer electronics market with an important semiconductor manufacturer that asked to remain anonymous for competitive reasons. The components will be commercially made available in 2013 for 3DTV and media streaming device manufacturers.



"Integration deals with SoC manufacturers are the first step in making new products and technologies available to our consumer electronics clients," said Nicholas Routhier, President and CEO at SENSIO. "After years of development and perfecting, the latest version of SENSIO(R) Autodetect has now reached the level of performance and maturity to achieve commercial success on the CE market. Signing our first Autodetect integration deal was a top priority for SENSIO and we are extremely pleased with today's announcement which underlines the inherent market demand for such technology that greatly improves the overall 3D consumer experience. At last, this value-added feature will be made available to 3DTV makers in the current calendar year adding new potential revenue streams for SENSIO in the near future."



SENSIO(R) Autodetect is a feature that dramatically enhances the usability of devices for viewing 3D video by quickly, reliably and automatically detecting the input format, whether 2D, side-by-side, top-and-bottom or SENSIO(R) Hi-Fi 3D. Devices not equipped with SENSIO(R) Autodetect require their users to navigate through on-screen menus and select the appropriate 3D format before they can view unidentified 3D content or revert to 2D viewing afterwards, making the experience complex, unintuitive and irritating. SENSIO(R) Autodetect eliminates this confusion, enabling consumers to view 3D content without fuss or efforts. Designed for integration into AVRs (audio/video receivers), STBs (set-top boxes), 3DTVs, BD (Blu-ray players) and streaming devices, this SENSIO patent-pending technology has been optimized to meet SoC, CE manufacturers and consumer needs alike.



About SENSIO Technologies Inc. (SENSIO):



SENSIO Technologies Inc. (www.sensio.tv) has been leading the floor in bringing 3D video to the consumer since 1999. Its vision, expertise and state-of-the-art solutions, based on diversified stereoscopic image-processing technologies, have been trusted by some of the biggest names in the media and entertainment industries to power numerous industry firsts, initiate new business models and generate immediate revenue with a distinctive 3D offering.



SENSIO enables its clients to deliver the best possible 3D experience for the end-user through a broad portfolio of products, including its flagship, award-winning technology, SENSIO(R) Hi-Fi 3D. Through SENSIO solutions, consumers can access - with effortless interaction and complete peace of mind - 3D content of superior quality to common frame-compatible formats distributed over existing infrastructure (cable, satellite or over IP) and displayed using any existing digital equipment (cinema, home cinema, TV, game consoles or PC). SENSIO is listed on the Toronto TSX Venture Exchange.



