JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwire - January 28, 2013) -
TSX-V:IAE
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
Nasdaq Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "company")
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: JEANINE MABUNDA LIOKO
London, 28 January 2013- Randgold Resources has appointed Jeanine
Mabunda Lioko as an independent non-executive director with effect from
28 January 2013.
Mrs Mabunda Lioko has held various management and technical positions
in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's finance industry, including
working for Citigroup. In 1998, she became an advisor to the cabinet
of the Governor of Banque Centrale du Congo where she was involved in
the ongoing negotiations with the IMF and World Bank as well as
participating in the Kimberley Process.
From February 2007 to March 2012, she was the Minister of Portfolio of
the DRC and now is a serving member of the National Assembly of the
DRC, representing the Equateur Province.
She was educated in Brussels, Belgium, and holds a degree in law from
the Catholic University of Louvain and a postgraduate degree in
Commercial Science from the ICHEC Brussels Management School.
Welcoming her to the board, Randgold Resources chairman Philippe
Lietard, said Jeanine is a highly respected professional, with many
years' experience in both the private and public sectors, and a deep
knowledge of the African environment within which the company operates.
RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:
Chief Executive Financial Director Investor & Media Relations
Mark Bristow Graham Shuttleworth Kathy du Plessis
+44 788 071 1386 +44 1534 735 333 +44 20 7557 7738
+44 779 775 2288 +44 779 771 1338 Email: randgoldresources@dpapr.com
Website: www.randgoldresources.com
This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange
END
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.