APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: JEANINE MABUNDA LIOKO



London, 28 January 2013- Randgold Resources has appointed Jeanine

Mabunda Lioko as an independent non-executive director with effect from

28 January 2013.



Mrs Mabunda Lioko has held various management and technical positions

in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's finance industry, including

working for Citigroup. In 1998, she became an advisor to the cabinet

of the Governor of Banque Centrale du Congo where she was involved in

the ongoing negotiations with the IMF and World Bank as well as

participating in the Kimberley Process.



From February 2007 to March 2012, she was the Minister of Portfolio of

the DRC and now is a serving member of the National Assembly of the

DRC, representing the Equateur Province.



She was educated in Brussels, Belgium, and holds a degree in law from

the Catholic University of Louvain and a postgraduate degree in

Commercial Science from the ICHEC Brussels Management School.



Welcoming her to the board, Randgold Resources chairman Philippe

Lietard, said Jeanine is a highly respected professional, with many

years' experience in both the private and public sectors, and a deep

knowledge of the African environment within which the company operates.





