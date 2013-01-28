Times Three Wireless Announces Patent Acquisitions

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) -



Times Three Wireless Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TTW) ("Times Three" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase a group of fundamental patents along with the right to further develop the portfolio by filing additional patents arising from ongoing research involving the underlying technologies.



Times Three's acquisition currently includes 3 patents issued and pending in the USA and Japan that cover a high-yield, cost-efficient and 'environmentally cleaner' process for the production of half-esters. Half-esters are valuable specialty chemicals used as essential building blocks to create a variety of widely used, high volume consumer and industrial products, including polyesters and other polymeric materials. These products are commonly utilized in diverse industries as agriculture, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, electronics, metal working, and the food and beverage sector. The materials and products that could be implicated by these patents comprise a multi-billion dollar market annually in the USA alone. A major Japanese chemical producer has already licensed the technology underlying the patents for its operations in Japan.



Times Three intends to expand the size and scope of this portfolio by filing additional patent applications arising from ongoing research and innovation. The inventor was a nominee for the US Presidential Green Challenge Award for her leading work in this area and will continue to conduct research and development activities with the support of the Company. She is currently a faculty member at a major American university.



The terms of the governing agreements require the Company to make cash payments spread out over a 3-year period for consulting services and to pay to the inventor a minority percentage share of net licensing proceeds generated by Times Three. The specific terms of the agreement between the parties are confidential.



"We are very pleased to sign our first patent acquisition and IP development agreement with an inventor who is a leading scientist in her field - moreover we believe that this patent portfolio relates to a large and growing multi-B$ market for industrial chemicals and products", said William Middleton, Times Three's CEO, "This exciting partnership model supports past and ongoing research and innovation in a high-profile area of product development and permits Times Three to expand and diversify its high margin IP and patent licensing programs - in this way, it is truly a 'win-win' arrangement for both parties".



Mr. Middleton said that "The unique feature of our Times Three model is that we not only acquire the rights to license valuable patents but we assist the inventor and her colleagues to enhance existing technologies and to further innovate while we file and prosecute the resultant licensable patents - all at an affordable upfront cost to the Company". "This transaction is part of our ongoing commitment to our investors to develop and implement multiple licensing programs covering a variety of technologies and products in order to better leverage our resources and to create numerous revenue-producing opportunities for us and our partners", Middleton added.



About Times Three



Times Three, originally founded in 1995 as Cell-Loc Inc., is a technology innovation and licensing company based in Calgary with offices in Toronto, Austin and Dallas. It has a long history of innovation and successful product development in wireless location technologies and continues to build and license its portfolio of important patents and intellectual property in other areas.



The Company's proprietary narrow band location and telemetry technology has been successfully implemented and licensed to an operator of a 1500 square kilometer wireless network in S o Paolo, Brazil.



