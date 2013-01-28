Master Franchisor for Menchie's Frozen Yogurt in Canada Sells Canadian Rights

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Yogurtworld Franchising Corp, Master Franchisor of Menchie's in Canada, today announced that Yogurtworld has sold its rights to develop and operate Menchie's in Canada. In particular, the primary assets that were purchased/assigned/transferred were the Master Franchise Agreement for Canada, all the signed Franchise Agreements and all Multi Unit Development Agreements with all Canadian franchisees.



Michael Shneer, President of Yogurtworld Franchising Corp, stated, "Over the past few years, with restaurants from B.C. to Newfoundland, we have developed Menchie's Frozen Yogurt into Canada's only national chain of self-serve frozen yogurt restaurants in the country. We are thrilled that we have been able to achieve this dominant leadership position and we are confident that the new owners will continue to maintain and further build upon our leadership position."



Shneer added that, "Menchie's Frozen Yogurt has continued to thrive in countries all around the world because guests have embraced the Menchie's experience, in all seasons, in each community in which we have opened."



The new Master Franchisor for Menchie's Frozen Yogurt in Canada is Alex Shnaider, Chairman of the Midland Group and one of Canada's most successful businessmen, with stakes in ocean shipping lines and numerous real estate holdings, including Toronto's Trump International Hotel & Tower and the King Edward Hotel.



"We are delighted to have purchased the rights to Menchie's in Canada," stated Shnaider. "In my opinion - and that of millions of frozen yogurt connoisseurs - Menchie's is clearly the best self-serve frozen yogurt chain in the world. By pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy, we will build upon its success and bring the Menchie's experience to more communities across the country."



Menchie's success comes from helping guests create memories in a family-friendly environment that is warm, welcoming, interactive and fun, providing guests with comfortable indoor and outdoor seating areas, family-friendly music, chalkboards for children to colour on, and party rooms for birthday parties and events. As the only frozen yogurt store that provides toys and giveaways to children, Menchie's has become every child's favourite destination.



Menchie's is also actively involved in each community it serves. Stores partner with local schools in fundraising activities and education incentive programs. Each Menchie's store donates thousands of dollars in cash and products annually to local schools to support student programs.



Furthermore, the company is a world leader in ensuring best in class products, and considers itself the ambassador of frozen yogurt quality worldwide. Menchie's ensures that only the highest quality milk and flavors are used to make its frozen yogurt. It's exclusive private label collection is made from fresh Canadian milk. Menchie's frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the U.S. National Yogurt Association.



Menchie's makes guests smile by serving an unlimited mix of yogurt and toppings at a unique self-serve station with more than 100 rotating yogurt flavors from cake batter and green apple tart to peanut butter and pina colada, and more than 70 rotating toppings including fresh fruits, granolas, nuts, an assortment of high quality candies and hot sauces.



For information on Menchie's, including franchising opportunities, please visit www.menchies.com.



About Menchie's



Menchie's creates lasting memories by being the friendliest place on earth with a mission to make every guest smile. Providing an unparalleled guest experience that is warm, welcoming, tasty and fun, Menchie's stores contain interactive elements such as chalkboards for kids, party rooms, enjoyable music, arts and crafts, and indoor/outdoor seating areas where friends and family gather. Placing a focus on people and community before commerce, Menchie's franchisees actively donate thousands of dollars to local school programs and charitable organizations. With its own proprietary portfolio of frozen yogurt, Menchie's guests create their own unique combinations from over 100 rotating yogurt flavors and 70 rotating toppings. In July 2010, Menchie's was awarded first place in Restaurant Business Magazine's annual "Future 50" list, ranking it the fastest-growing franchise in the restaurant industry. In 2011, the company repeated its top mark, achieving second place on the list. In 2012, Menchie's was included in Entrepreneur magazine's "Franchise 500" list as well as ranked in the publication's "Fastest-Growing," "Top New" and "America's Top Global" franchise categories. Menchie's has more than 250 locations open in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Puerto Rico, Israel, Guam, and Jordan and Menchie's expects to celebrate its 400th store opening in 2013. For more information, including franchising opportunities, visit menchies.com.



