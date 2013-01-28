Mineral Mountain Stakes 289 Unpatented Mineral Claims in Rochford Gold District, Lawrence and Pennington Counties, South Dakota, USA

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:MMV)MNRL -



Rochford Gold District Highlights:





<br /><br />-- Past producing inactive gold district 22 km southwest of the Homestake<br /> Gold Mine <br />-- Similar host rocks to the Lead gold mining district which includes the<br /> 40 million ounce Homestake Gold Mine <br />-- Gold mineralization controlled by iron formation and complex structures<br /> similar to the Lead mining district <br />-- Newly staked claims cover approximately 7 km of favourable gold trend <br /><br />

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") reports that following a comprehensive research and geological evaluation program by the Company's technical team along the 57-km Homestake Gold Trend occurring between its flagship Holy Terror Project in the Keystone Mining District and the Homestake gold mine, a 7 km segment of the Rochford gold district, an inactive gold camp with several past producers, was blanketed by 289 unpatented mineral claims. The newly-acquired claim package straddles what the Company believes to be the highest density of gold occurrences controlled by iron formation and complex structures in the Rochford Mining District.A map outlining the local geology of the Rochford District and a claim location plan has been posted on the Company's website at www.mineralmtn.com.CommentaryNelson W. Baker, President and CEO of Mineral Mountain comments:"In many ways, we compare the Homestake Gold Trend to the Timmins gold camp before modern exploration methods were used. We were surprised to find that the Black Hills uplift, in particular the Homestake Gold Trend, where gold mineralization is controlled by iron formation and complex structures, was never systematically flown magnetically and electromagnetically! We were also excited to find that both the Rochford and Keystone Mining Districts had not been seriously explored for nearly 2 decades."Qualified PersonsThe exploration activities at the Holy Terror Project and in the area are carried out under the supervision of N. Wally Rayner, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and by Project Manager Kevin Leonard, P.Geo., both being Qualified Persons for this project.About Mineral MountainMineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., is primarily focused on the exploration and, if warranted, development of its key asset, the Holy Terror Project in the Keystone Mining district in the southeastern part of the Black Hills of South Dakota. The Holy Terror Project is centered along the southwestern extension of the Homestake Gold Trend and covers approximately 4,000 acres straddling a major gold bearing structural corridor measuring about 15 km in strike length and 1.5 km in width. The Keystone District contains historic gold mines, eight of which occur within the Holy Terror Project. Production of these mines came from early Proterozoic gold mineralization associated with iron formation, and shear zones similar to the deposits at the former Homestake gold mine which, over 120 years produced 40 million ounces of gold in the northern Black Hills. The Holy Terror Project is very well located near Rapid City where it can be easily accessed by a network of roads and has hydro-electricity and modern internet services to the drill site. As well, the area has a skilled labor force and is a low cost exploration area. South Dakota has low political risk and a jurisdiction that embraces mineral development.A technical report prepared by SRK Consulting entitled "Technical Report for the Holy Terror Project, South Dakota, U.S.A." dated June 20, 2012 (the technical report) is available on the Mineral Mountain website (www.mineralmtn.com) or under Mineral Mountain's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).On Behalf of the Board of DirectorsMINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.Nelson W. 