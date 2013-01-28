Cavan Ventures Reports Significant Overlimit Assays from the 2012 Program at Pythonga Property, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - CAVAN VENTURES INC. (TSX VENTURE:CVN) ("Cavan" or the "Company") is pleased to report an overlimit assay for rare earth elements (REE) from the 2012 program at its 100% owned Pythonga Property, located approximately 15 kilometers west of the town of Maniwaki, Quebec. Sample P268092 was taken on the Pythonga Lake project with original results published in the Company's Press Release dated January 15, 2013. The method of analysis for rare earth and trace elements uses lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) for the major oxides and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS for 38 elements that includes the REEs. For channel sample P 268092, elements such as Ce, La, Nd, Pr, Sm and Th exceeded the upper detection limits of these assay methods, and it is the first sample to be re-assayed using the ME-MS81h method. Results obtained for this sample are listed in the table below.





<br /><br />Results of over limit assays for channel sample P268092.<br /><br />Ce2O3: 40200 ppm 4.02% Lu2O3: 4.27ppm 0.0004%<br />Dy2O3: 274.30ppm 0.027% Nd2O3: 14497ppm 1.45% <br />Er2O3: 62.95ppm 0.006% Pr2O3: 4314.80ppm 0.43% <br />Eu2O3: 50.29ppm 0.005% Sm2O3: 1999.80ppm 0.20% <br />Gd2O3 826.61ppm 0.082% Tb2O3: 78.13ppm 0.007% <br />Ho2O3: 32.12ppm 0.003% Tm2O3: 6.30ppm 0.0006%<br />La2O3: 19845ppm 1.98% Y2O3: 885.50ppm 0.089% <br /> Yb2O3: 29.57ppm 0.003%<br /> <br /> Total REE: 83107ppm 8.31%<br /><br />

As noted in the Company's news release of January 17th, 2013, sample P268092 was collected at a new location, the "Frog" occurrence, which is in mafic gneiss mixed with some pegmatite dikes. The outcrop is 1-2m wide and was followed over 25m in length. The occurrence is open in both directions.The Company is very encouraged with these results and considers the "Frog" discovery a priority target.The technical contents of this release were approved by Dr. Christian Derosier, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.Cavan Ventures Inc. is a junior exploration company actively seeking mineral opportunities for the benefit of all its stakeholders.