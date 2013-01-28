East Asia Minerals Corporation Restarts Exploration Program at Its Miwah Gold Project in Indonesia

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - East Asia Minerals Corporation (TSX VENTURE:EAS) ("East Asia Minerals" or "the Company") announces that it is restarting exploration at its Miwah Project located in Aceh Province of Indonesia. The Company announced on January 8, 2013, that it has received extensions of its licences (IUPs) at Miwah until November 30, 2014.



East Asia Minerals project geologists will begin with the onsite compilation of detailed geological and geotechnical field maps of the three Miwah IUPs and the Tangse IUP. These field maps will be evaluated and interpreted with the aim of providing mineralization extension targets both along strike and down dip at Miwah and initial scouting drill hole targets at Tangse. The new targets generated by the interpretation of this mapping shall be added to the 12,000 metres of drilling planned in the 2013 drilling program at the Miwah Project.



"We are very pleased to resume exploration at Miwah," said Ed Rochette, CEO of East Asia Minerals. "While we have previously identified a significant resource here, there were still several areas that required follow-up. This new exploration will help us understand the extent of the mineralization and the potential of further drilling to add to the resource base."



The Company is also working with several levels of government to change the forestry classification at parts of the Miwah Project. The Tangse IUP is not subject to any forestry classification restrictions.



Miwah is an epithermal gold project located on the northern tip of Sumatra Island in the province of Aceh in Indonesia. In May 2011, the Company completed an NI 43-101 technical report on the property, which identified an Inferred Resource of 3.14 million ounces of gold and 8.95 million ounces of silver in near and at surface mineralization. The resource estimate was made using a 0.20 grams per tonne gold cut-off and an estimated 103.9 million tonne resource averaging 0.94 grams per tonne of gold and 2.68 grams per tonne of silver.



