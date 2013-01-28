LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Rambler Metals and Mining Plc RMM(TSX VENTURE:RAB) -





<br /><br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer <br /> of existing shares to which voting rights are Rambler Metals and <br /> attached:(ii) Mining Plc <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X <br />-------------------------------------------------------------===============<br />An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial <br /> instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares <br /> already issued to which voting rights are attached <br />-------------------------------------------------------------===============<br />An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar <br /> economic effect to qualifying financial instruments <br />-------------------------------------------------------------===============<br />An event changing the breakdown of voting rights <br />-------------------------------------------------------------===============<br />Other (please specify): <br />-------------------------------------------------------------===============<br />3. Full name of person(s) subject to the <br /> notification obligation:(iii) Henderson Global Investors<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if <br /> different from 3.):(iv) <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />5. Date of the transaction and date on <br /> which the threshold is crossed or <br /> reached:(v) 23 January 2013<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />6. Date on which issuer notified: 25 January 2013<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or <br /> reached:(vi, vii) 10%<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />8. Notified details: <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />A: Voting rights attached to shares(viii, ix) <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Class/type <br /> of <br />shares if <br /> possible <br /> using Situation previous <br />the ISIN to the triggering Resulting situation after the triggering<br /> CODE transaction transaction<br /> ----------------------------------------------------------------<br /> Number <br /> Number of Number <br /> of Voting of Number of voting % of voting<br /> Shares Rights shares rights rights (x)<br /> -------------------------------------------<br /> Direct Indirect <br /> Direct (xi) (xii) Direct Indirect<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />GBP0.50 14,201,653 14,201,653 14,380,930 10.09%<br /> <br />GB00B28ZPV64 <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />B: Qualifying Financial Instruments <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Resulting situation after the triggering transaction <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Type of financial Number of voting <br /> instrument rights that may <br /> be <br /> Exercise/ acquired if the <br /> Expiration Conversion instrument is % of<br /> date Period exercised/ voting<br /> (xiii) (xiv) converted. rights<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying <br /> Financial Instruments (xv, xvi) <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Resulting situation after the triggering transaction <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Type of Exercise/ <br /> financial Expiration Conversion Number of voting % of voting<br /> instrument Exercise date period rights instrument rights<br /> price (xvii) (xviii) refers to (xix, xx)<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> Nominal Delta<br /> ---------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Total (A+B+C) <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />14,380,930 10.09%<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or <br /> the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:(xxi) <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Proxy Voting: <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />10. Name of the proxy holder: <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease <br /> to hold: <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold <br /> voting rights: <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />13. Additional information: <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />14. Contact name: Balenkosi Dungeni<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />15. Contact telephone number: 020 7818 3747<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />Note: Annex should only be submitted to the FSA not the issuer <br />Annex: Notification of major interests in shares(xxii) <br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />A: Identity of the persons or legal entity subject to the notification <br /> obligation <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Full name (including legal form of legal <br /> entities) <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Contact address (registered office for legal <br /> entities) <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Phone number & email <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Other useful information (at least legal <br /> representative for legal persons) <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Full name <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Contact address <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Phone number & email <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Other useful information (e.g. functional <br /> relationship with the person or legal entity <br /> subject to the notification obligation) <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />C: Additional information <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />For notes on how to complete form TR-1 please see the FSA website. <br /><br />

