ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

TR-1: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 7:11 AM | 4 min read

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Rambler Metals and Mining Plc RMM(TSX VENTURE:RAB) -

<br /><br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i)                           <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer                          <br /> of existing shares to which voting rights are         Rambler Metals and   <br /> attached:(ii)                                              Mining Plc      <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):   <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                         X       <br />-------------------------------------------------------------===============<br />An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial                          <br /> instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares                  <br /> already issued to which voting rights are attached                         <br />-------------------------------------------------------------===============<br />An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar                      <br /> economic effect to qualifying financial instruments                        <br />-------------------------------------------------------------===============<br />An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                            <br />-------------------------------------------------------------===============<br />Other (please specify):                                                     <br />-------------------------------------------------------------===============<br />3. Full name of person(s) subject to the                                    <br /> notification obligation:(iii)                    Henderson Global Investors<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if                                          <br /> different from 3.):(iv)                                                    <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />5. Date of the transaction and date on                                      <br /> which the threshold is crossed or                                          <br /> reached:(v)                                                 23 January 2013<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />6. Date on which issuer notified:                            25 January 2013<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or                                      <br /> reached:(vi, vii)                                                       10%<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />8. Notified details:                                                        <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />A: Voting rights attached to shares(viii, ix)                               <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Class/type                                                                  <br /> of                                                                         <br />shares if                                                                   <br /> possible                                                                   <br /> using         Situation previous                                           <br />the ISIN        to the triggering   Resulting situation after the triggering<br /> CODE                 transaction                                transaction<br />            ----------------------------------------------------------------<br />                           Number                                           <br />                Number         of    Number                                <br />                    of     Voting        of Number of voting     % of voting<br />                Shares     Rights    shares           rights      rights (x)<br />                                 -------------------------------------------<br />                                             Direct Indirect               <br />                                     Direct   (xi)     (xii) Direct Indirect<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />GBP0.50     14,201,653 14,201,653                 14,380,930          10.09%<br />                                                                            <br />GB00B28ZPV64                                                                <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />B: Qualifying Financial Instruments                                         <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Resulting situation after the triggering transaction                        <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Type of financial                                  Number of voting         <br /> instrument                                         rights that may         <br />                                                                 be         <br />                                         Exercise/  acquired if the         <br />                       Expiration        Conversion   instrument is     % of<br />                             date            Period      exercised/   voting<br />                           (xiii)             (xiv)      converted.   rights<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying         <br /> Financial Instruments (xv, xvi)                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Resulting situation after the triggering transaction                        <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Type of                          Exercise/                                <br /> financial           Expiration Conversion   Number of voting    % of voting<br /> instrument  Exercise      date     period  rights instrument         rights<br />                price    (xvii)    (xviii)          refers to      (xix, xx)<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                             Nominal   Delta<br />                                                             ---------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Total (A+B+C)                                                               <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Number of voting rights                          Percentage of voting rights<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />14,380,930                                                            10.09%<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or  <br /> the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:(xxi)        <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Proxy Voting:                                                               <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />10. Name of the proxy holder:                                               <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease                         <br /> to hold:                                                                   <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold                           <br /> voting rights:                                                             <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />13. Additional information:                                                 <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />14. Contact name:                                          Balenkosi Dungeni<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />15. Contact telephone number:                                  020 7818 3747<br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />Note: Annex should only be submitted to the FSA not the issuer              <br />Annex: Notification of major interests in shares(xxii)                      <br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />A: Identity of the persons or legal entity subject to the notification      <br /> obligation                                                                 <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Full name (including legal form of legal                                    <br /> entities)                                                                  <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Contact address (registered office for legal                                <br /> entities)                                                                  <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Phone number & email                                                        <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Other useful information (at least legal                                    <br /> representative for legal persons)                                          <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable                                  <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Full name                                                                   <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Contact address                                                             <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Phone number & email                                                        <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Other useful information (e.g. functional                                   <br /> relationship with the person or legal entity                               <br /> subject to the notification obligation)                                    <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />C: Additional information                                                   <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />                                                                            <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />For notes on how to complete form TR-1 please see the FSA website.          <br /><br />




FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Balenkosi Dungeni
020 7818 3747

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases