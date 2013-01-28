Mini Roadster Named 'Best Open-Top' at What Car? Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - What Car? has awarded the MINI Cooper S Roadster the title of best open-top at their esteemed Car of the Year Awards 2013.



This prestigious award follows a great year for MINI, after the brand saw 51,234 vehicle registrations in 2012, the highest on record since the brand was launched in 2001. 2012 also saw MINI winning What Car?'s 'Fun Green Car' for the second year in a row.



Jochen Goller, director of MINI UK, collected the MINI Roadster's award saying, "We are delighted to receive this award as it is a prestigious endorsement of the MINI Roadster. The critically acclaimed MINI Cooper S Roadster starts from GBP 20,935 OTR and is packed with technology and a high standard specification, which really sets it apart from other cars in its class."



The MINI Roadster encompasses the true spirit of classic British roadsters, providing the driver with an elegant and high quality interior with class leading engines to deliver the brands characteristic agility and legendary 'go-kart' handling. As well as extra storage space behind the two seats, the boot also comes with a volume of 240 litres, so the MINI Roadster is well equipped for every day life.



When talking about the award, Chas Hallett, the editor of What Car? explained that: "MINIs are all about fun and the Roadster delivers it in spades - in face we think it's the most fun MINI yet. Drop the roof and the MINI Roadster feels like a modern-day version of classic British sports cars such as the MGB and Lotus Elan - only better."



The MINI Roadster has been available in the UK for just under a year, and has surpassed its sales expectations since its launch in April 2012. The car was built at MINI Plant Oxford, and the new car offers a two seat soft-top and boasts a 184hp turbocharged petrol engine that means the car can go from 0 - 62mph in just 7 seconds, providing the driver with pure fun behind the wheel. The MINI Roadster has a top speed of 141mph, but MINIs technologies ensure that power and performance do not come at the cost of the economy, as their MINI MINIMALISM technologies deliver combined fuel consumption of 47.1mpg.



