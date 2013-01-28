New Zealand Energy Appoints Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - New Zealand Energy Corp. ("NZEC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:NZ)NZERF today announced the appointment of Chris Ferguson as Chief Financial Officer, commencing February 25, 2013.



Mr. Ferguson will be based in the Company's New Plymouth, New Zealand office and will oversee finance, accounting, administration and risk management. Mr. Ferguson is a Chartered Accountant with 18 years of financial, accounting and operational experience in both the public and private sectors.



Mr. Ferguson has extensive oil and gas experience within the Taranaki Basin, having held senior financial positions over the past 13 years with both local and international exploration and production companies. Previously he held the role of Finance and Planning Manager with Origin Energy New Zealand, overseeing the financial integration of the TAWN and Rimu/Kauri oil and gas assets acquired from Swift Energy and the transition to operations of the Kupe Gas Field.



Mr. Ferguson's extensive operating knowledge of Taranaki oil and gas assets is complemented with a strong financial background that includes New Zealand statutory reporting, SEC reporting requirements, SOX 404 compliance, systems implementation and execution and leadership of finance and accounting teams.



"Chris Ferguson's financial and reporting experience coupled with extensive knowledge of the New Zealand oil and gas industry brings the exact skill set that we've been looking for," said John Proust, NZEC's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to having Chris join the team in February."



On behalf of the Board of Directors



John Proust, Chief Executive Officer and Director



About New Zealand Energy Corp.



NZEC is an oil and natural gas company engaged in the production, development and exploration of petroleum and natural gas assets in New Zealand. NZEC's property portfolio collectively covers approximately 2.27 million acres (including pending permits) of conventional and unconventional prospects in the Taranaki Basin and East Coast Basin of New Zealand's north island. The Company's management team has extensive experience exploring and developing oil and natural gas fields in New Zealand and Canada, and takes a multi-disciplinary approach to value creation with a track record of successful discoveries. NZEC is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NZ" and on the OTCQX International under the symbol "NZERF". More information is available at www.newzealandenergy.com or by emailing info@newzealandenergy.com.



