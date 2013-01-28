ñol

Media Advisory: Harper Government Celebrates the National Historical Significance of the National Arts Centre

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 7:00 AM | 1 min read

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - The Honourable Peter Kent, Canada's Environment Minister and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, will participate in a ceremony to highlight the national historic significance of the National Arts Centre.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows: 

<br /><br />Date:       Tuesday, January 29, 2013                                       <br />Time:       4:00 p.m.                                                       <br />Location:   National Arts Centre                                            <br />            Salon room                                                      <br />            53 Elgin Street,                                                <br />            Ottawa, Ontario                                                 <br /><br />


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Bruce MacMillan
Partnering Engagement and Communications Officer
Georgian Bay and Ontario East Field Unit
Parks Canada
613-923-5261 extension 122

