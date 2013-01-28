Media Advisory: Harper Government Celebrates the National Historical Significance of the National Arts Centre

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - The Honourable Peter Kent, Canada's Environment Minister and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, will participate in a ceremony to highlight the national historic significance of the National Arts Centre.



The details are as follows:





<br /><br />Date: Tuesday, January 29, 2013 <br />Time: 4:00 p.m. <br />Location: National Arts Centre <br /> Salon room <br /> 53 Elgin Street, <br /> Ottawa, Ontario <br /><br />

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Bruce MacMillanPartnering Engagement and Communications OfficerGeorgian Bay and Ontario East Field UnitParks Canada613-923-5261 extension 122