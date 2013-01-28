Serabi Gold plc ("Serabi" or the "Company")-Award of Share Options

LONDON--(Marketwire - January 28, 2013) - The Company announces that on 26 January 2013 the board of directors of Serabi (the "Board") agreed to award in aggregate 13,600,000 new options over ordinary shares to its Executive Directors and non-executive Directors (representing 3.76% of the current issued share capital of 361,268,529 ordinary shares). With the exception of the award to Dr. Jones, the options are exercisable at 6.1 pence which compares to the closing mid-market share price in London of 5.88 pence per ordinary share on 25 January 2013. The options awarded to Dr. Jones have an exercise price of 8.13 pence. The option awards are as follows:





Director Number of new options over Ordinary Shares

Mike Hodgson 4,200,000

Clive Line 3,700,000

T Sean Harvey 1,900,000

Eduardo Rosselot 1,900,000

Dr. Doug Jones 950,000

Melvyn Williams 950,000

------------------------------------------

13,600,000

------------------------------------------





The grant of options has been undertaken as part of the Company's annual review and further reflects, following the successful share placement announced on 17 January 2013, the transition of the company from a gold exploration business to that of a mine developer with first gold production scheduled to commence before the end of the current year.



The options have been granted under the Serabi Mining 2011 Share Option Plan (the "2011 Plan") which the Company adopted on 28 January 2011. The options granted will vest in three equal tranches, with one-third vesting and being exercisable immediately on award, one-third vesting on the first anniversary of the award and the remainder vesting on the second anniversary of the award and the options will lapse three years after the date of the award. The options granted to Dr. Jones will all vest immediately in recognition of the higher exercise price that has been assigned to these options but are otherwise issued on the same terms and conditions.



The Board has made further option awards to other employees of the Company representing a further 1,150,000 new options over ordinary shares with an exercise price of 6.1 pence,, under the 2011 Plan and on the same terms and conditions applying to the Directors (except Dr. Jones)



Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.







