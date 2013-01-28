Luna Gold Corp. Provides 2013 Guidance

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Luna Gold Corp. LGCLGCUFLGC ("Luna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following guidance for 2013:





<br /><br />-- Aurizona Gold Mine annual gold production of 95,000 to 105,000 ounces; <br />-- Average annual cash cost associated with this production of $705 to $715<br /> per ounce of gold; <br />-- Completion of Phase I of Aurizona's expansion during the fourth quarter<br /> of 2013; <br />-- Increase Aurizona's production run rate to an equivalent of 125,000<br /> ounces per annum during the fourth quarter; <br />-- Continue drilling at the 100% Luna owned Touro target in the Luna<br /> Greenfields with the goal of defining a National Instrument ("NI") 43-<br /> 101 compliant Resource; <br />-- Anticipated delivery of an updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the<br /> Aurizona Gold Mine during the first quarter of 2013; <br />-- Anticipated delivery of an NI 43-101 Reserve Estimate for the Piaba<br /> deposit during the first quarter of 2013; <br />-- Anticipated release of a Preliminary Feasibility Study for Phase II of<br /> Aurizona's expansion during the fourth quarter of 2013. In 2012, the<br /> Company stated that it would publish a Phase II expansion Preliminary<br /> Economic Assessment during the second quarter of 2013. The Company<br /> believes greater value will be realized by undertaking a Preliminary<br /> Feasibility Study; and <br />-- Capital expenditure on sustaining items and other projects of $13<br /> million throughout 2013.<br /><br />

"2013 is poised to be major year in Luna's development," stated John Blake, Luna's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We anticipate not only several significant milestones at our Aurizona property, but also the formal continuation of drilling at Luna Greenfields, which we believe has the potential to produce several gold deposits. Achieving all of these objectives during 2013 is an ambitious endeavour. However, I am confident that the dedication and talent of our operational and exploration teams will allow us to reach these goals, and establish Luna as a mid-tier gold producer."About Luna Gold Corp.Luna is a gold production and exploration company engaged in the operation, discovery, and development of gold projects in Brazil.