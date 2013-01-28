Yellow Pages Group Reminds Halifax Residents of Directory Opt-Out Program

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - As Yellow Pages Group (YPG), a leading multimedia and marketing solutions company, continues to expand and grow its digital media offerings, the company is committed to providing people with choice around its traditional print directory offerings. Halifax residents who prefer not to receive the print directory can remove their address from the delivery list by completing the form at ypg.com/delivery or by calling 1 800 268-5637.



"The way people find information on local businesses has changed and so has Yellow Pages Group. We offer online, mobile and print sources of neighbourhood information as everyone has a medium of choice," said Nicolas Gaudreau, Chief Marketing Officer at Yellow Pages Group "The goal of our opt-out program is to ensure that the print directories are delivered only to those who wish to receive them."



Yellow Pages(TM) directory content is readily available online at YellowPages.ca(TM) and Canada411.ca(TM) or through the YellowPages.ca(TM) mobile application, part of the YPG family of search apps which have been downloaded over 4 million times. The YellowPages.ca mobile app is available on all mobile platforms and accessible at mobile.yp.ca/applications.



All opt-out requests received prior to February 22, 2013 will be effective as of this year's edition.



Commitment to the Environment



YPG encourages waste reduction and recycling efforts across Canada. The company has proactively reduced its directory paper consumption by 44% in the last three years through distribution and manufacturing initiatives. YPG also works with provincial recycling councils nationwide. Outdated print directories have one of the highest used material recycling rates in Canada, meaning these directories are being recycled into other products instead of ending up in landfills.



Further information on YPG's environmental commitment can be found at ypg.com/environment and on the company's blog at lifeinyellow.ca.



About Yellow Pages Group



Yellow Pages Group is a leading digital company in Canada. The Company serves over 300,000 local businesses through its nationwide sales force of media consultants. YPG also caters to the country's largest national agencies and advertisers through Mediative, its digital advertising and marketing solutions division. YPG is held by Yellow Media Limited Y which owns and operates some of Canada's leading properties and publications including Yellow Pages(TM) directories, YellowPages.ca(TM), Canada411.ca and RedFlagDeals.com(TM). Yellow Media's network of online properties reaches over 9 million unique visitors monthly.



Follow Yellow Pages Group activities on Twitter and Facebook.



@YellowPages_ca



facebook.com/yellowpagesgroup



"Hashtag" for this release: #ypgoptout



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Fiona Story

Senior Manager, Public Relations

514-934-2672

fiona.story@ypg.com

