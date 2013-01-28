Multiplayer Mode Makes a Ghostly Appearance in Luigi's Mansion 2 on Nintendo 3DS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Nintendo has revealed new information about Luigi's Mansion 2 launching exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems in March. Luigi stumbles through multiple mansions to capture ghosts and solve puzzles armed with his trusty ghost-catching vacuum cleaner, the Poltergust 5000, and in a series first, this is one of the Super Mario games that will feature a local and online multiplayer mode.



The game is a fully-fledged sequel to the Nintendo GameCube title that first put forth Luigi as the reluctant hero, battling his own nerves and a bevy of ghosts on a mission to save his brother Mario from a haunted mansion. On Nintendo 3DS Luigi will face an even greater challenge for solo players to enjoy in addition to the multiplayer.



Up to four players(i) can join up and journey into the Scarescraper jam-packed with paranormal creatures. In Hunter Mode, each player controls a different colour Luigi and is challenged to hunt down ghosts and use effective teamwork to clear each floor of the tower before the clock strikes zero. Bonuses and upgrades can be earned depending on how well the team performs, helping to get the ghost-hunting team to the boss battles awaiting at the top of each tower. Players can choose the number of floors in this mode ranging from 5, 10 or 25. They can also adjust the difficulty to cater to both new and veteran gamers. Fallen players can even be revived by their teammates to keep the adventure going.



Luigi's Mansion 2 will be available across Europe in March 2013 exclusively for Nintendo 3DS and will be available both at retail and as a digital download from Nintendo eShop.



(i) Additional systems and games may be needed for multiplayer mode and are sold separately.



About Nintendo 3DS:



Nintendo 3DS offers Parental Controls so that parents can control the level of 3D their children can view on the Nintendo 3DS as well as the content they can access. Nintendo 3DS also features a 3D depth slider which lets players turn off or adjust the level of 3D they want on the 3D Screen, two built-in screens for different functionality, a Circle Pad which provides a full 360 degrees of direction, a built-in motion sensor and gyro sensor. It is equipped with three cameras (two of which are facing outwards to allow the taking of 3D pictures), houses a 2GB SD Memory Card and is compatible with AR Cards which come packaged with Nintendo 3DS. Nintendo 3DS is also backwards compatible with all existing Nintendo DS games, which can be played in 2D on your Nintendo 3DS system.



www.nintendo3ds.co.uk



About Nintendo:



The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Wii(TM) home console, Nintendo 3DS(TM) and Nintendo DS(TM) family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System(TM), Nintendo has sold more than 4 billion video games and more than 637 million hardware units globally, including the current-generation Wii, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi(TM) and Nintendo DSi(TM) XL, as well as the Game Boy(TM), Game Boy Advance(TM), Super NES(TM), Nintendo(R) 64 and Nintendo GameCube(TM) systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names such as Mario(TM), Donkey Kong(TM), Metroid(TM), Zelda(TM) and Pokemon(TM). A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of Europe, based in Grossostheim, Germany, was established in 1990 and serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in Europe.



