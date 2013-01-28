Minera IRL to Raise Up to C$32 Million Pursuant to Prospectus Supplement to Its Base Shelf Prospectus

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) -



Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company"), IRLMIRLMIRL the Latin America gold mining company, announces that it intends to file a Prospectus Supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 12, 2012 with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, in relation to a marketed offering (the "Offering") of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The Offering will also be marketed in the United Kingdom, the United States and in certain jurisdictions in South America on a private placement basis. The Offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of up to C$32 million. The Company will also grant the Agents an over-allotment option to purchase up to that number of additional Ordinary Shares equal to 15% of the number of Ordinary Shares sold pursuant to the Offering. The option will be exercisable for a period of 30 days following closing.



The Offering will be conducted on a marketed basis through a syndicate of investment dealers led by RBC Capital Markets as sole global bookrunner and including Jennings Capital Inc., Fraser Mackenzie Limited and Desjardins Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"). The Agents propose to engage Canaccord Genuity Limited and finnCap Limited to act as special selling agents solely in connection with the Offering in the United Kingdom and KALLPA Securities Sociedad Agente de Bolsa S.A. to act as special selling agent solely in connection with the Offering in South America.



The net proceeds from the Offering will largely be directed toward funding early development costs of the Ollachea Project in Peru which, following a successful definitive feasibility study announced in late 2012, is currently in the permitting stage. Assuming gross proceeds of the Offering of C$32 million, the Company intends to use the proceeds as set out in the table below.





<br /><br />Use of Proceeds (C$millions)<br /> Ollachea Project <br /> G&A, Permitting, Community, Archaeology & Land <br /> Acquisition 4.2<br /> Owner Team, Tunnel Advance to 1,200m, Detailed <br /> Engineering 6.9<br /> Tunnel Extension to 1,560m, Development Vent Rises 5.5<br /> Rio Second Payment 1.5<br /> Don Nicolas Project <br /> Owner Development Team 0.4<br /> Detailed Engineering 1.1<br /> Exploration <br /> Ollachea Underground Drilling & Assaying 2.7<br /> Patagonia Exploration 3.6<br /> Working Capital, General Corporate Purposes and Fees 6.2<br /> <br />TOTAL 32.0<br /><br />

Minera IRL Limited is the AIM traded, TSX and BVL listed holding company of precious metals mining and exploration companies focused in Latin America. Minera IRL is led by an experienced senior management team with extensive industry experience, particularly operating in South America. The Group operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine and the advanced gold projects Ollachea in Peru and Don Nicolas in Argentina.