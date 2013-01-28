Correctional Service of Canada: Escape from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

DUCK LAKE, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwire - Jan. 27, 2013) - On January 27, inmates Royce Virgil Bear and Brandon Avery White were discovered missing during the Willow Cree Healing Lodge 5:00 p.m. count. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and warrants have been issued for their arrest.



Royce Virgil Bear, 31 years old, is described as 191 cm (6' 3") in height, his weight is 126 kgs (278 lbs), he has brown eyes and brown hair and has tattoos on both hands and both arms. He is currently serving a sentence of 5 years, 10 months for Assault With A Weapon and Manslaughter.



Brandon Avery White, 23 years old, is described as 173 cm (5' 8") in height, his weight is 61 kgs (135 lbs), he has brown eyes and black hair, and has tattoos on his right hand and right arm. He is currently serving a sentence of 8 years for Manslaughter - Use of Firearm.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Royce Bear or Brandon White is asked to contact police.



CSC and Willow Cree Healing Lodge will be conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working with the RCMP to locate these offenders as quickly as possible.



CSC has given the police all available information to assist in the inmates apprehension.



