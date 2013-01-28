Asda Money Announces Noddle Partnership-Offering Free Credit Reports to Customers

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwire - Jan. 28, 2013) - Asda Money has joined forces with Noddle to allow customers the chance to quickly and easily check their credit record online, through a free for life credit report.



It offers customers free insight into their credit history and will give them the opportunity to carefully select the right products to manage their finances. The information provided can be used to check whether there's anything in their credit history that could affect their chances of a successful application, such as for a loan, credit card or a new mobile phone contract. If someone has been declined credit in the past, they will be able to find out why and take action if necessary.



Companies use the information to work out potential customers' spending habits, deducing how much of a risk they are, and ultimately deciding whether or not to accept their application. This can sometimes result in people being declined credit without explanation which can be confusing and frustrating.



Kirsty Ward, head of Asda Money said: "At Asda Money, we are passionate about saving our customers money every day and we believe that this new relationship with Noddle will mean both our existing and potential customers can get some reassurance about their credit history and how this could impact the type of products they apply for in the future. We hope it will help people better manage their day to day finances and give them the reassurance that there are no nasty surprises around the corner."



Tom Ilube, founder of Noddle, commented: "Companies look at your credit report all the time and make decisions about you based on this information, from approving a mortgage or credit card application to giving you a mobile phone contract. We believe consumers need to get into the habit of doing the same and think it's only right they have ready access to the personal information these important decisions are based on.



"We are delighted to be working with Asda who also recognise the benefits of using Noddle and are proactively encouraging their customers to take more control of their finances."



Noddle is free for life, not just for 30 days, offers immediate and unlimited online access and is updated monthly which means that it will always provide accurate information. It also offers money saving vouchers and discounts, to further ensure customers the best value for money. It doesn't leave a footprint on people's credit report and there is guaranteed support from its dedicated customer services team whenever is needed.



For those looking to re-vitalise their finances this year, the Asda Money Credit Card offers 1% unlimited cash back on Asda shopping(1) and 1% cash back on Asda fuel, plus 0.5% unlimited cash back on all shopping outside of Asda. And unlike other cashback cards, the Asda Money Card has unlimited cash back that is redeemed monthly with no annual fee. It has a low APR of 14.9%(2); 12 month 0% balance transfer offer(3); up to 50 days interest free credit and no cash advance fees on Asda Travel Money. Customers can manage the card online, by telephone through UK call centres or by post, with text alerts sent when payments are due. The card is provided by Creation, the power behind many of the UK's leading card, loyalty and retail finance programmes.







Notes to editors:

(1) Including George, Living and online shopping

(2) In comparison to Tesco's 16.9% APR

(3) Balance transfer fee of 2.9% (minimum fee GBP 3 per transaction) will be

charged in respect of each Balance Transfer







