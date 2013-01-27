Robert Cormie Appointed Head of BMO's Private Banking Business in Hong Kong and Singapore

TORONTO, ONTARIO and HONG KONG, CHINA and SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE--(Marketwire - Jan. 27, 2013) -



Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.



BMO Financial Group today announced the appointment of Robert Cormie as Regional Vice President & Managing Director, Private Banking Asia. Mr. Cormie will lead the growth of the bank's private banking business in the Asia-Pacific region. He will report to Alexandra (Alex) Dousmanis-Curtis, Senior Vice-President and Head, Private Banking Canada and Asia, and will have a regional reporting line into Albert Yu, CEO Asia, BMO Financial Group.



Mr. Cormie joins BMO from CIBC. He brings with him his full team of seasoned relationship managers who have a strong understanding of the private banking market and of the banking and investment management needs of high-net-worth individuals in the Asia-Pacific region.



"We are committed to growing our private banking business - both in North America and in Asia," said Ms. Dousmanis-Curtis. "Current wealth creation trends in Asia bode well for our plans of creating a truly global service for wealthy individuals looking to manage their investments across Asia and North America. Bob and his team really know this market and have earned the trust and respect of a very sophisticated clientele."



Mr. Yu welcomed Mr. Cormie and his team to BMO, noting that together, BMO Financial Group's reputation as a premier Canadian financial institution and the ability of BMO's private banking business to connect Asia Pacific and North America serve as cornerstones of BMO's strategy in Asia. "We are confident that, with Bob's leadership, BMO's private banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore will further accelerate our strategy for growth in the region," said Mr. Yu.



BACKGROUNDER



About BMO in Asia Pacific



Connecting Asia and North America



Asia today has become the address for high net-worth individuals and institutional investors with global aspirations. At the cross-road of Asia and North America, BMO Asia is well positioned to bridge local clients venturing abroad and international clients conducting businesses in Asia by building upon its world-wide recognition for stability and quality, and upon its unique ability to serve clients' cross-border needs.



BMO's presence in Asia Pacific continues to grow through:





<br /><br />-- BMO China Co. Ltd. with branches in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, <br />-- BMO Nesbitt Burns representative office in Beijing, <br />-- BMO branches in Hong Kong and Singapore, <br />-- Taiwan representative office in Taipei, <br />-- India representative office in New Delhi, <br />-- Lloyd George Management based in Hong Kong, <br />-- A 28% equity stake in Fullgoal Fund Management Co. Ltd., based in<br /> Shanghai, and <br />-- A 19.99% equity stake in COFCO Trust Co. Ltd., based in Beijing.<br /><br />

About BMO's private banking businessesBMO's private banking businesses operate in Canada and the United States and now, in Hong Kong and Singapore. Offering a comprehensive range of financial services and solutions, we provide highly-valued planning and advice-based expertise to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. BMO's private banking businesses are part of BMO's Private Client Group, the bank's wealth management group of businesses.To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20130127-Robert_Cormie_pic_eng.jpgFOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:News Media EnquiriesRalph Marranca, Toronto(416) 867-3996ralph.marranca@bmo.comRonald Monet, Montreal(514) 877-1873ronald.monet@bmo.comShenghow Lim, Beijing8610-85881487shenghow.lim@bmo.comInvestor Relations EnquiriesSharon Haward-Laird, Toronto(416) 867-6566sharon.hawardlaird@bmo.comAndrew Chin, Toronto(416) 867-7019andrew.chin@bmo.com