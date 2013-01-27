Launch of Award for Excellence in Holocaust Education

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 27, 2013) - Teachers who demonstrate excellence in Holocaust education are now eligible to win a $5,000 award for their school, Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism Minister Jason Kenney announced today.



The award was launched at the Canadian Society for Yad Vashem in Toronto, during an event marking the 8th annual UN International Holocaust Remembrance Day.



"The Holocaust stands alone in the annals of human evil," said Minister Kenney. "It has important lessons to teach all of us-universal lessons that must not be forgotten."



This award seeks to recognize excellence in Holocaust education, as well as to promote the application and sharing of best practices within Canada's education community.



The winner will be awarded $5,000 to be reinvested in Holocaust education at his or her school. The top three finalist teachers will have their best practices and learning materials published on Citizenship and Immigration Canada's website as a resource for Canada's education community.



"I encourage teachers to support this award and nominate themselves or a teacher they know who is committed to Holocaust education and whose teaching philosophy and approach has a measurable impact on students," said Minister Kenney.



This one-time award is being presented in conjunction with the upcoming Canadian Chair Year of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (the Alliance). The Alliance is an intergovernmental body comprised of 31 member states devoted to Holocaust education, remembrance and research. Dr. Mario Silva, former Member of Parliament, will Chair the Alliance between March 2013 and March 2014.



The award winner will be announced at the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Conference in Toronto, in October 2013.



More details on the nomination requirements are available at cic.gc.ca/holocaust-award



Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CitImmCanada



Photos of Minister Kenney available at: www.cic.gc.ca/english/department/media/photos/high-res/index.asp



Building a stronger Canada: Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) strengthens Canada's economic, social and cultural prosperity, helping ensure Canadian safety and security while managing one of the largest and most generous immigration programs in the world.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Alexis Pavlich

Minister's Office

Citizenship and Immigration Canada

613-954-1064





Media Relations

Communications Branch

Citizenship and Immigration Canada

613-952-1650

CIC-Media-Relations@cic.gc.ca

