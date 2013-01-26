ñol

Media Advisory: Video News Clip of Rally at Ontario Liberal Convention to be Available for Media Outlets by 8:00 PM

by Benzinga Staff
January 26, 2013 4:45 PM | 1 min read

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 26, 2013) - A 45-second production quality news clip of today's mass rally at the Ontario Liberal Leadership Convention is being prepared for news agencies and outlets that were unable to shoot their own footage.

The clip will be posted for public download by 8:00 pm and a link will be shared at OFL.ca and distributed over this newswire.

Today's labour and community rally of over 30,000 marked the largest protest the Ontario Liberals have faced since forming government in 2003. In total, 131 buses traveled from every corner of the province to join thousands of protesters who arrived at the rally in droves by foot, transit and car. More than 100 community groups and labour unions converged outside the Ontario Liberal Leadership Convention to protest cut to social programs and the cancellation of workers' rights.

Visit the OFL website after 8:00 pm for the link and for other information. Click here to follow the rally on Twitter.

The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow the OFL on Facebook and Twitter: @OFLabour and follow OFL President Sid Ryan at @SidRyan_OFL

www.ofl.ca

www.twitter.com/oflabour

www.Facebook.com/OFLabour

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ontario Federation of Labour
Sid Ryan
OFL President
416-209-0066 (cell)
Twitter.com/SidRyan_OFL


Ontario Federation of Labour
Joel Duff
OFL Communications Director
416-707-0349
jduff@ofl.ca ENG/FRE

