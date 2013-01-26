Harper Government Invests in Improvements to Clearwater's Community Infrastructure

CLEARWATER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 26, 2013) - Today, Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, on behalf of the Honourable Lynne Yelich, Minister of State for Western Economic Diversification, announced support for the District of Clearwater under the Harper Government's Community Infrastructure Improvement Fund (CIIF).



"Converting the Dutch Lake Elementary School into a community centre, will prove to be an important addition to community life in Clearwater," said MP McLeod. "Community facilities provide places for families, friends and community organizations to gather together, and by helping to establish them we are contributing to united and prosperous communities for years to come."



The Harper Government's investment of $91,804 will support the District of Clearwater in converting the Dutch Lake Elementary School into a community centre. Renovations will include the installation of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, exhaust vents and electrical heaters, cabinets, concrete stairs, and ramp construction. The District of Clearwater will also refurbish the ceilings, construct new walls, and remodel the existing windows and doors.



"This is an exciting announcement for Clearwater," said Mayor John Harwood, District of Clearwater. "This grant will allow the District to renovate a community asset into a Community Centre, bringing together some key organizations and stakeholders into a central location within the community. The Community Centre will provide much-needed meeting space and will be a stopping point for the Community Transit system. This project would also not be possible without the generous donation from the Wells Gray Community Forests, who provided the leveraging dollars."



In Economic Action Plan 2012, the Harper Government announced further support to help communities across the country modernize their infrastructure. Our Government committed $150 million over two years for the Fund. The Fund supports projects that look to improve existing community infrastructure accessible for use by the public, such as community centres, recreational buildings, local arenas, cultural and other community facilities.



Since 2006, the Harper Government, through WD, has invested in job-creating small and medium-sized businesses, aerospace, marine and defence industries, and supported innovative entrepreneurs in pursuing emerging markets. By continuing to promote new economic opportunities, WD is helping to create jobs, economic growth, and long-term prosperity.



