Resignation from the Order of Canada

by Benzinga Staff
January 26, 2013 10:10 AM | 21 seconds read

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 26, 2013) - In accordance with article 25(b) of the Constitution of the Order of Canada, the Governor General has accepted the resignation of Mr. Camille Limoges from the Order of Canada. This information was published in today's publication of the Canada Gazette.

Follow GGDavidJohnston and RideauHall on Facebook and Twitter.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Rideau Hall Press Office
Marie-Pierre Bélanger
613-998-9166
marie-pierre.belanger@gg.ca

