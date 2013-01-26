Resignation from the Order of Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 26, 2013) - In accordance with article 25(b) of the Constitution of the Order of Canada, the Governor General has accepted the resignation of Mr. Camille Limoges from the Order of Canada. This information was published in today's publication of the Canada Gazette.



Follow GGDavidJohnston and RideauHall on Facebook and Twitter.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Rideau Hall Press Office

Marie-Pierre Bélanger

613-998-9166

marie-pierre.belanger@gg.ca

