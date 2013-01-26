Media Advisory: Liberals to Elect New Premier Amid Unprecedented Protest

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 26, 2013) - Whoever is elected to be the new Premier of Ontario will have to face the largest protest of the party's eight years in government.



"The Liberals have tried to pretend that their only opposition is from school teachers, but nothing could be further from the truth. Saturday's rally will be as broad and diverse as the province," said OFL President Sid Ryan. "The Liberals have betrayed their supporters and alienated voters by pursuing an aggressive austerity agenda of deep cuts to jobs and social programs that are vital to every community. They have shuttered our legislature and shelved our democratic rights. They have put the province in turmoil."



In total, 131 buses traveling from every corner of the province are expected to join thousands of protesters who will be thronging to the rally by foot, transit and car. More than 100 community groups and labour unions are expected to converge for a massive protest at 1:00 pm on Saturday, during the Ontario Liberal Leadership Convention.



"This rally won't simply be education workers and labour unions, it will draw thousands of students, parents, seniors, environmentalists, Aboriginal people, anti-poverty activists and everyone in between," said Ryan. "The new Premier will see the many faces of their opposition - from now and into the next election."







EVENT: Rally for Rights and Democracy, followed by march

to Ontario Liberal Convention at Maple Leaf Gardens

WHERE: Allan Gardens, Toronto (Jarvis St. and Carlton

St.)

WHEN: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 26, 2013

WEB: http://ofl.ca/index.php/campaigns/democraticrights/







FOLLOW THE RALLY LIVE ON TWITTER: #J26Rally



